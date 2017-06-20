10 Quirky Benefits

Do you want the insider track to getting your employees to love their jobs? Well, you have to get creative. The benefits package you offer to staff is an opportunity to give them something a little extra. Let’s call them quirky benefits; maybe unique, non-traditional, outside-the-box or above-and-beyond benefits. They don’t have to be flashy or cost the employer a fortune, but they will definitely show your staff that they are appreciated in a special way.

“Unique benefits can help position a business as an employer of choice,” says Tom Lavery, Senior Vice-President of Reward Gateway USA. “Companies that offer unusual benefits will help them stand out from the crowd, which will make recruitment easier as top talent flocks to organizations that offer something a bit different.”

Many organizations today have a range of generations in the workplace, from the Millennials who often shun big corporations in favour of smaller, more forward-thinking organizations, to the Baby boomers, who are close to retirement but still value unique perks from their employer.

“If a company has taken the time to consider the demographic of their workforce and implements strategic benefits to match, then they are more likely to see high take-up and positive engagement,” adds Lavery. “Don’t just introduce benefits that are quirky for the sake of it. Think about what you are actually trying to achieve. For example, nap rooms for a very young workforce may result in more HR issues than employee engagement.”

Pet-friendly offices It may not be a tangible benefit included on the list of offerings provided by an employer, but the ability to bring a pet into the workplace has a positive impact on employees. Animals are great stress relievers; just think about the calming effects of a giant tank of tropical fish at your doctor’s office. But how does a worker convince his or her boss that it’s in everyone’s best interest to bring the family Dalmation into the office? Well, dog owners, in particular, have the added knowledge of knowing that they are able to walk their pets during the day, ensuring they’re not cooped up back in the apartment. Taking the dog for a stroll, especially during the lunch hour, is also a health benefit, since that employee will not be eating his or her lunch while continuing to work. But you have to consider this: not everyone is an animal lover, and some people are, in fact, allergic. So this is a perk that works best in a smaller office, and should be discussed among all employees before it is put into practice.

Catered lunches or snacks At the outset, this benefit would seem as though it’s designed to keep employees tied to their desks. If they have food delivered straight to them each lunch hour, why would they need to take the time away from their work? But it also takes away the pressure to prepare a packed lunch at home or spend hard-earned dollars on something fast from the local food court. Some employers might consider this a once-a-week perk, perhaps a Friday treat. And it doesn’t have to be employer-paid, either. Employees can chip in $5 or $10 to be part of a communal food order. Slightly easier, and probably more common, is for a company to offer staff a selection of fresh fruit or cereal bars. It keeps employees healthy, happy and — best of all — productive throughout the mid-morning or afternoon; a bit of extra fuel to get them to the end of the day.

Carbon offsetting Benefits that are aligned with a company’s corporate social responsibility profile could cover a lot of ground, including discounts on energy-efficient or eco-friendly products. But one option that is becoming increasingly common is a carbon-offsetting scheme, which enables employees to calculate the amount of carbon they produce, whether through car journeys, flights or their energy usage at home, and then buy units of carbon to offset their carbon footprint. This can be done through the workplace, for example, by donating to a tree-planting charity through a payroll deduction program. Brian Lindenberg, senior partner at Mercer, says: “I have a client that rewards people who make green choices — I am not sure this is quirky but it is certainly non-traditional.”

Employee clubs Highlighting an enhanced workplace culture and the importance of cooperative coworkers, this perk is one that won’t cost employers a penny. Termed by some companies as “social clubs,” these might take the form of a monthly wine or dinner club, a chance for staff to get together outside of work and blow off a bit of steam. If food and drink is not their thing, an office softball or soccer club is a great way to get coworkers together away from the office. And if it’s difficult to arrange for employees to go out after work, why not organize a workplace running club that hits the streets over the lunch hour? This benefit doesn’t necessarily have to be employer-funded. “Social clubs would certainly have activities focused on the individual, but at the individual’s expense,” adds Lindenberg.

Concert, event and cinema tickets Providing employees with concert, event or cinema tickets as part of a recognition or motivation program is another way to go the extra mile and show staff that you appreciate them. This might also be part of an incentive scheme; for instance, meeting a deadline could result in two tickets to the movies. Even quirkier are experiential benefits, which might give staff an experience that they can share with friends or family. Examples include tickets to a baseball or hockey game, a tour of local historical sites, or paid entry into a museum or gallery. With the kick-off of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, or the Pan Am Games taking place in Toronto in July, employers could provide staff with the chance to win tickets to an event. And companies outside of the cities where the events are taking place could motivate and reward employees by allowing staff to gather in the boardroom to watch some of the headline competitions.

Group-buying programs Employers that provide staff with online discounts portals will notice that many providers have partnered with group-buying programs, such as Living Social and Groupon. This perk ties into some of the suggestions above, offering staff discounted access to movie and concert tickets, local events and outings, as well as restaurants.

All-staff lottery While this quirky benefit might cost the employer, it’s a wonderful way to show staff you appreciate them and keep them motivated and happy in their roles. “Create a buzz with a lottery draw for all staff, with real cash prizes,” suggests Laverty. “At Reward Gateway we offer 13 prizes a month: three big money prizes and 10 runnersup, and we film the draw every month as part of our in-house TV production to get staff excited. “It’s one of the more expensive creative benefits, but hands down the best loved by our staff. If you have less budget to spend, you could try doing this quarterly or annually instead, or offering fewer top prizes.”

Unlimited paid vacation This benefit is one that many employers may not be able to afford to provide to staff. But in North America, where vacation days are ridiculously minimal, it’s a way to prove to employees that you appreciate them and acknowledge the importance of having a little extra “me” time. Laverty adds: “Some companies have taken a leap of faith and decided to offer their staff an unlimited amount of paid vacation in a bid to restore work-life balance.” If the unpaid variety is not a possibility, perhaps an employer could offer staff the chance to increase their holiday time by allowing them to sacrifice a portion of their pay in exchange for that work-life balance. There are a variety of ways to make this type of benefit work, but it will definitely come down to the type of company and the industry that it belongs to.

Travel opportunities Another nod to the much coveted work-life balance: Encouraging employees to take time out to experience other cultures is an imaginative way to spark their personal development, says Laverty. It is also a growing requirement for younger generations, who want to develop their career but also see other parts of the world. “International travel is often the best way to experience new places and people, helping businesses attract adventurous thinkers,” he adds. “Offering sabbaticals is also a great way to prevent employee burnout and retain top talent. If you operate a global business, encourage employees to travel between global offices to keep things fresh for them. For many, this will be much more valuable than an increase in wage.”