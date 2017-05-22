Conference Look Back: 2013’s Top Takeaways for Success
2013 Top Takeaways for Success
Dr. Linda Duxbury, Sprott School of Business, Carleton University
Arguably Canada’s most accomplished researcher and speaker on work-life balance, Dr. Duxbury shared the results of the 2012 National Study on Balancing Work and Caregiving in Canada, which she authored with Dr. Christopher Higgins. The study asked 25,000 Canadians to weigh in on their work and life demands, and whether they were “sandwiched” between caring for children and parents.
Dr. Duxbury explained that while this kind of sandwich is no picnic, there are accommodations the workplace can make to ease the stress on their employees.
“Employers have to recognize that child care and elder care are quite different. The solutions that you might want to put in place for balancing work and child care are quite different. Child care is associated with joy as your children grow, whereas elder care is dominated by the emotions of stress, frustration and anxiety with watching your parents lose functionality and become more dependent on you.”
Nearly 40% of survey participants said what would help them the most would be time off, or a leave of absence. Another 18% wanted flextime or teleworking, and 8% desired the support of an EAP. Dr. Duxbury claimed that those looking after elders need time during the day to deal with tasks such as medical and physiotherapy appointments, banking appointments, etc.
Work and family issues are not restricted to women, married people, or those with child care. “It’s going to become a lot more complicated. We’re going to have an aging population, an undersupply of youth, people having elder care and child care at the same time.” Addressing the needs of the sandwich generation will become increasingly more important, she said. “If you want to get and keep people in this talent shortage situation, you will have to deal very specifically with elder care, otherwise you will have older people retiring early and younger people refusing to take that promotion you want them to take for succession planning.”
Dr. Duxbury also explained that a focus on policies is unlikely to have an impact on employee well-being. “True support comes from the workplace culture, front-line managers and flexibility”, she said. “It’s time to deal with workloads. Hours at work, bringing work home in the evening, and hours spent on email each day are all key predictors of work role overload. And you do not get cultural change by talking about it”, she added. It requires changes to organizational structure, performance management and reward systems and strong leadership.
The brain reacts to every breathing pattern and sends subsequent messages to the nervous system. When you breathe in a way that is considered stressful by your nervous system, your brain responds by messaging the nervous system to be on alert for danger. When there is stress in the body or in the mind, the breath responds. The good news is that when we control our breath to gain a sense of relaxation, we physically reduce tension.
Here are three exercises to help you improve your breath to reduce tension in your body and mind.
Exercise #1 The Breath: Breathing Deeply
Oxygen is the number one nutrient that the 60 trillion cells in the body need to operate efficiently. We inhale to fill the body with this nutrient and exhale to rid the body of toxins.
Place one hand on your chest and one hand on your stomach. When the lungs fill up they expand and, when done correctly, the lobes of your lungs will push the diaphragm down into the abdominal area, which causes it to also expand. As you slowly inhale notice both the chest and the abdomen inflating. The exhale is a reversal of the inhale and calms the mind and body. When exhaling, allow your body to ‘deflate’ through the trunk and through the chest. Think of your breath as a wave. Fill up the chest and down into the abdomen when you inhale. Empty out the abdomen and the chest on the exhale.
Remember:
- Inflate yourself three dimensionally. Fill up the whole body on the inhale (even into the back rib cage), and
- Take a slight pause between the phases of the breath. Inhale, pause, exhale, pause.
People who are stressed or nervous do not breathe deeply. They are called ‘chest breathers’ as the abdomen does not move when they breathe. You cannot breathe deeply and have a panic or anxiety attack at the same time. When you do this breath correctly, you will slow down your nervous system, optimize the oxygen levels, which your cells love, and you also massage your internal organs. The inhale is your friend in times of fatigue and depression. The exhale is your best friend in times of panic, anxiety and stress.
Exercise # 2 The Body: The Twist
Building on the previous exercise Breathing Deeply, twisting is the preferred way to massage your digestive and excretory organs to resolve issues like constipation or irregularity. Twists can be performed while sitting, standing or even lying on your back, but are not recommended right after eating.
Start by twisting to the right first as your ascending colon (upward moving) is on the right side of your body. The transverse colon (across the mid section) takes your waste over to the descending colon (downward moving), which is on the left side of your body. To optimize the effects of the twist, exhale during the twist to help empty the body of toxins.
Exercise #3 The Mind: Bumble Bee Breath
The average person has 60,000 thoughts a day most of which are repeated. When you are experiencing negative or stressful thoughts, find yourself overreacting to people, experience road rage or sudden irritation of any kind, the ‘Bhramari Breath’ (Bumble Bee Breath) is an amazing tool. It is a very powerful interrupter of negative thinking. It is also very simple and can be accessed anywhere any time. Once you know how to do it, you will be able to do it silently in your head.
Starting on the exhale make the humming sound of a bumble-bee, or any humming sound, for the entire length of your exhale. You will immediately notice that it is hard to think while you are making this sound. Once you have practiced this aloud, do it silently on your inhale and your exhale. This practice calms your mind, stops thoughts from being repeated and can be a lifesaver for a person who is suffering from stress. It is also great to stop negative patterns of thinking.
Your body, mind and breath work together to create a state of harmony or a state of chaos. There are many things we need to do to ‘feel’ good including diet and lifestyle choices. The body, mind, breath relationship is critical to understand and use to your advantage any time, anywhere.
Wellness Direct Inc. is a Canadian owned company founded by Karen Duffy. She is an educator, motivational speaker and yoga therapy teacher providing public speaking and workshops for events and within organizations.
Laura Pratt, National Practice Leader, Organizational Health, Great-West Life Assurance Company
Canada has launch a new national standard on psychological health and safety in the workplace, which calls upon leaders with strong vision and long-term commitment. What is consistent throughout the standard is a need to have senior leadership commitment and support. The progressive leaders and their organizations who take up the challenge will help map a new world of work for Canadians, one that offers all workers the opportunity to work in a psychologically safe and supportive work environment, where productivity and creativity flourish. In this new world those who become unwell will be supported at work thereby returning earlier with greater ease and understanding; workers will feel valued and have greater commitment to their place of employment; teams will communicate more effectively on a daily basis, and so on.
Heather Turnbull, President of the Turnbull Consulting Group
We’ve read a lot about Steve Jobs and his “live every day like it’s your last” sentiment. The challenge — and the thing that Jobs was great at — is doing that day after day after day. We all make time for our favorite things after a life altering event — a death, an illness, a fire — but it is far more important, albeit more difficult, to do so every day.
That’s the part that, sadly, the majority of people miss out on. And nowhere is that more true than at work, where we spend most of our time. For too many people work is a grind instead of a passion — a four-letter word. It is sad to see how many people do not cherish what they do for a living.
Although 64% of working Canadians regard themselves as loyal to their organization and committed in their work, the majority of employees regularly report dissatisfaction with career development, failure to meet professional goals, and the absence of good old-fashioned ‘upward mobility’ opportunities. This represents a significant risk to any business particularly when experienced people head for the exits and HR is under the gun to keep the talent pool stocked 24/7.
DOWNLOAD: Heather’s conference presentation
LISTEN: Heather F. Turnbull, Founder & Partner of Lanaverde, an employee engagement firm shares learnings from her workshop at the 2013 Your Workplace Conference. Hear the causes of career dissatisfaction, how to embed career development into the talent management process and the conversations you can have about your career at work.
Caterina Sanders, Vice-President, Habanero Consulting Group
What are flex arrangements? What are the benefits, and are there other considerations should you make before offering them? Is a “performance manager” a position you should have within your organization? At the 2013 Your Workplace Conference, Caterina shared valuable insights on these topics to assist you with providing a flexible work environment.
Caterina Sanders is Vice-President of Habanero Consulting Group based in Vancouver, B.C., an award-winning organization ranked #1 on The Globe and Mail “Best Workplaces in Canada” list for 2013.
DOWNLOAD:
→ CATERINA’S SESSION SYNOPSIS PDF
→ CATERINA’S PRESENTATION PDF
Aage Seljegard, Senior Consultant at Towers Watson
What is sustainable engagement? Why is it important, and how can it be achieved? At the 2013 Your Workplace Conference, Aage Seljegard, senior consultant with the Towers Watson consulting group’s New York office visited Kingston, Ontario to elaborate on how to achieve sustainable engagement. He also highlighted to delegates the results of the recently released Towers Watson study noting important shifts in employee engagement.
DOWNLOAD:
→ DOWNLOAD CANADA SUMMARY PDF
→ DOWNLOAD GLOBAL REPORT PDF
→ DOWNLOAD CONFERENCE PRESENTATION PDF
→ DOWNLOAD THE POWER OF THREE PDF
Michael Bungay Stanier, Senior Partner at Box of Crayons
When conference delegates evaluated Michael’s session, he received one of the highest ratings. We would be remiss if we did not invite him back again. Stay tuned! We will let you know as soon as he accepts our offer to return to one of our 2014 events.
Heather Steinson, Senior Specialist of Health and Wellness at Sun Life Financial
Heather Steinson, previously a Senior Specialist of Health and Wellness at Sun Life Financial and currently a consultant at Aon Hewitt, asked these questions at the 2013 Your Workplace Conference, while presenting a session on fostering healthy organizations.
HELPFUL RESOURCES:
Implications of Strain of Employees
→ DOWNLOAD PRESENTATION PDF
Christine Lucy, National Director of Strategic Partnerships, Canada, Robert Half International
Learn more about generational differences in the workplace, and especially how to work with the infamous Generation Y.
HELPFUL RESOURCES:
Refresh your memory with Christine Lucy’s presentation
→ DOWNLOAD PRESENTATION PDF
Test your work generations knowledge
→ DOWNLOAD GENERATIONAL WORKPLACE STYLES QUIZ PDF
Are you getting along with your Gen Y’s, or do they have you pulling your hair out? Let us know. We’d love to your stories!
Jody Thompson, Co-creator of the Results-Only Work Environment (ROWE)
Learn more about how we view work, and how companies can incorporate flex time into their workplaces to get up to speed with becoming a progressive workplace.
HELPFUL RESOURCES:
