Conference Look Back: 2013’s Top Takeaways for Success

Tips to Reduce Stress & Improve Well-being

The brain reacts to every breathing pattern and sends subsequent messages to the nervous system. When you breathe in a way that is considered stressful by your nervous system, your brain responds by messaging the nervous system to be on alert for danger. When there is stress in the body or in the mind, the breath responds. The good news is that when we control our breath to gain a sense of relaxation, we physically reduce tension.

Here are three exercises to help you improve your breath to reduce tension in your body and mind.

Exercise #1 The Breath: Breathing Deeply

Oxygen is the number one nutrient that the 60 trillion cells in the body need to operate efficiently. We inhale to fill the body with this nutrient and exhale to rid the body of toxins.

Place one hand on your chest and one hand on your stomach. When the lungs fill up they expand and, when done correctly, the lobes of your lungs will push the diaphragm down into the abdominal area, which causes it to also expand. As you slowly inhale notice both the chest and the abdomen inflating. The exhale is a reversal of the inhale and calms the mind and body. When exhaling, allow your body to ‘deflate’ through the trunk and through the chest. Think of your breath as a wave. Fill up the chest and down into the abdomen when you inhale. Empty out the abdomen and the chest on the exhale.

Remember:

Inflate yourself three dimensionally. Fill up the whole body on the inhale (even into the back rib cage), and Take a slight pause between the phases of the breath. Inhale, pause, exhale, pause.

People who are stressed or nervous do not breathe deeply. They are called ‘chest breathers’ as the abdomen does not move when they breathe. You cannot breathe deeply and have a panic or anxiety attack at the same time. When you do this breath correctly, you will slow down your nervous system, optimize the oxygen levels, which your cells love, and you also massage your internal organs. The inhale is your friend in times of fatigue and depression. The exhale is your best friend in times of panic, anxiety and stress.

Exercise # 2 The Body: The Twist

Building on the previous exercise Breathing Deeply, twisting is the preferred way to massage your digestive and excretory organs to resolve issues like constipation or irregularity. Twists can be performed while sitting, standing or even lying on your back, but are not recommended right after eating.

Start by twisting to the right first as your ascending colon (upward moving) is on the right side of your body. The transverse colon (across the mid section) takes your waste over to the descending colon (downward moving), which is on the left side of your body. To optimize the effects of the twist, exhale during the twist to help empty the body of toxins.

Exercise #3 The Mind: Bumble Bee Breath

The average person has 60,000 thoughts a day most of which are repeated. When you are experiencing negative or stressful thoughts, find yourself overreacting to people, experience road rage or sudden irritation of any kind, the ‘Bhramari Breath’ (Bumble Bee Breath) is an amazing tool. It is a very powerful interrupter of negative thinking. It is also very simple and can be accessed anywhere any time. Once you know how to do it, you will be able to do it silently in your head.

Starting on the exhale make the humming sound of a bumble-bee, or any humming sound, for the entire length of your exhale. You will immediately notice that it is hard to think while you are making this sound. Once you have practiced this aloud, do it silently on your inhale and your exhale. This practice calms your mind, stops thoughts from being repeated and can be a lifesaver for a person who is suffering from stress. It is also great to stop negative patterns of thinking.

Your body, mind and breath work together to create a state of harmony or a state of chaos. There are many things we need to do to ‘feel’ good including diet and lifestyle choices. The body, mind, breath relationship is critical to understand and use to your advantage any time, anywhere.

Wellness Direct Inc. is a Canadian owned company founded by Karen Duffy. She is an educator, motivational speaker and yoga therapy teacher providing public speaking and workshops for events and within organizations.