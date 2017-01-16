5 Health Tips to Banish Stress

Whether young or old, rich or poor, we all experience stress at some point. And while a certain amount of stress is necessary to keep us motivated, excessive stress can reduce concentration, cause fatigue, increase muscle tension, lead to gastrointestinal issues and destroy the immune system, among other ailments. In the work world, where employees are often called upon to do more with fewer resources — or “do everything with nothing,” as Dr. David Posen stated during the recent Your Workplace Conference, stress levels are sky high. As such, workers are increasingly disengaged. Posen thus encouraged his audience of HR professionals, managers and other workplace leaders to model and promote better self-care at work — for employees’ well-being and for the company’s bottom line.

While most people are aware of the principles of good health, we tend to ignore or even resist them. Unsurprisingly, Sun Life Financial’s “Profits of Wellness” report revealed that 63% of Canadians surveyed do not engage in three or more of the behaviours that reduce the risk of chronic disease, including staying away from tobacco and sleeping at least seven hours each night. These survey respondents also cited their top three barriers to a healthy lifestyle as a lack of willpower (61%), a lack of time (46%) and a lack of money (39%). Thankfully, such barriers are not insurmountable. Good health principles are fairly simple to act on, and their benefits are quickly evident.

Consider the following health basics when working to combat stress and boost health — yours and that of others — in the workplace.

SLEEP To the extent possible, get the amount of sleep you need to function at your best. For most people, this is eight hours a night. Sleep is not optional. Not only does sleep deprivation lower our immune response, it also raises cortisol levels — a key indicator of stress. Moreover, sleep repairs cell damage, builds up the body, speeds the metabolism and releases serotonin (the “good mood” hormone). Help your body get the rest it needs by shutting down your TV, computer, cell phone and other devices at least 15 to 30 minutes before bedtime. Finally, reduce high concentration activities closer to bedtime and allow yourself to really wind down. Workplace leaders: Help employees get better sleep by curtailing electronic communication in the evenings and weekends and discouraging long hours. EXERCISE The Centre for Disease Protection and Control recommends exercising just 30 minutes a day. Regular exercise increases energy, facilitates weight control, strengthen bones, develops the immune system and reduces the risk of serious diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Exercise also increases the flow of oxygen to the brain, which improves mood and mental acuity. If you don’t have a 30-minute stretch of time, consider a few blocks of 10 or 15 minutes a day. Start out with activities that easily fit your lifestyle, such as lifting light weights or doing a few sets of push-ups and sit-ups at home, walking up and down stairs or taking a brisk walk at lunch time. If you have more time, try swimming, hiking, dancing or taking fitness classes. An accountability partner can also increase your motivation to work out. Workplace leaders: Provide access to exercise facilities or engage the workplace in group exercise initiatives (e.g., walking meetings). TAKE BREAKS Even DVD players have a pause button. We need to pause as well. In addition to taking yearly vacations, employees should take “mini-vacations” or short breaks throughout the day. During these moments of respite, you can try quiet, reflective activities such as meditation, deep breathing or writing in a journal — don’t forget to count your blessings at these times, a sure stress-zapper! Further, resist the urge to work through lunch and take your mid-day break. For a bonus, spend your lunch break or shorter breaks with work buddies. Building a supportive community will provide a buffer for inevitable professional or personal challenges. Workplace leaders: Establish vacation policies to ensure that people take their allotted vacation time. Set and model policies that allow employees to take reasonable breaks throughout the day. PRACTICE GOOD NUTRITION People tend to cope with stress either by gorging on unhealthy foods and drinks or skipping meals. Instead, eat less but eat better. For optimal health, eat fewer fatty, sugary or processed foods and reduce meat intake. Fill up instead on fruits and vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts and legumes. Colourful or dark plant foods are best as they offer cell-protecting antioxidants and essential nutrients. A more plant-based diet can reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease and other serious illnesses. The liquids you ingest also matter. Exchange sugary soft drinks or coffee, which Dr. Posen calls “stress in a cup,” for a minimum of five glasses of water a day. Adequate water intake energizes muscles, suppresses appetite, moisturizes skin, rids the body of toxins and even increases mental focus. Workplace leaders: If you have an on-site cafeteria, ensure that it is stocked with healthier options or, if this is not possible, secure a different service provider. Additionally, consider activities like a healthy potluck or low-fat cooking contest. ELIMINATE VICES We’re all aware of the negative effects alcohol, tobacco and drugs. Equally damaging and hard to overcome are behavioural addictions (e.g., video gaming, gambling and internet addiction). But beyond hampering our mental performance, these addictive habits take up time and energy that could be channelled more productively. Fight stress and stimulate your brain by replacing your vices with activities that add value to your life. Read mentally challenging books, learn a new language, volunteer, run a marathon, travel, connect with a faith group; expand your world — the possibilities are endless! Workplace leaders: Encourage employees to use their downtime more productively through initiatives such as lunch-and-learns, educational staff outings and book clubs.

Christelle Agboka is a freelance writer working from Toronto, Ontario.