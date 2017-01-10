A New Holistic Approach to Wellness

Three years ago I wrote a column poking fun at corporate wellness programs. I saw them as well-intentioned but poorly executed, with low participation rates and indifferent results. It didn’t seem to matter whether companies invested thousands in state-of-the-art gyms with gleaming equipment and enthusiastic on-site fitness trainers, or whether unused storerooms were equipped with a treadmill and an old set of weights — nobody was working off the pounds. Cafeterias that banned junk food and served nutritious food and healthy snacks stood empty while employees crowded the food court craving their Timbits and fast-food fare. The promise of increased productivity languished while waistlines expanded and stress levels continued to go up. HR managers scratched their heads in exasperation and employees continued to ignore the message of “work-life balance”.

Well, I am pleased to report that a lot has changed in three years, and all for the better. Wellness has made a comeback in the workplace, now driven by motivated and informed employees, whose expectations for psychologically healthier workplaces are the norm, not the exception. In the war to attract and retain talent, savvy employers are listening carefully, and responding with innovative programs.

Changing behaviour is like changing the course of a supertanker — nothing seems to happen for a very long time, and then everything changes. Fewer people read newspapers now, but we are more informed than ever through the Internet. Nobody rents DVDs or buys CDs; we get our movies from Netflix or YouTube. Everyone does their banking and Christmas shopping online. And as computers have finally migrated to mobile devices, we are now able to rely on apps to transact business, work and play.

Apple and other players are rolling out a series of health apps that will allow us to track our vital functions, monitor our progress, and upload our results with ease. These can then be shared with trusted health providers, as needed. The new iPhone 6 comes preloaded with a Health app that can be as carefully customized to your body as a fingerprint and can produce information that was once only available to patients in expensive executive health programs or to world-class athletes. Oh, and the app is free (but there is a charger for connecting to third-party vendors).

So what does this have to do with wellness? Apple has correctly surmised that health care, wellness and lifestyle are the new frontiers for this decade. What iTunes, Amazon, Google and Facebook did at the turn of this century was feed our desires to be entertained, informed and connect with others. Now they want us to improve our health so that we can live longer to be able to buy more stuff. (Just kidding!).

There are three demographic shifts happening simultaneously, and all are terribly concerned about their health for different reasons. Boomers are getting older and now just want to keep their bodies from falling apart. Generation X is moving well into middle age, and is starting to feel the creaks and groans that now take weeks instead of days to recover from. Millennials are entering their 30s with new jobs and families and need more energy than ever. And now everyone can have access to the best health and exercise info right on his or her phone. From calorie counters to steps climbed, from heart rate to Body Mass Index (BMI) — it is all there in the palm of your hand.

A second phenomenon is the increased access to alternative health treatments that were once looked at with scepticism by mainstream medicine but which have earned a place as credible partners in the fight against chronic illness or lifestyle-related issues. Naturopathic and Chinese medicine, acupuncture and chiropractic treatment have been helpful in the treatment of lower back pain, fatigue, migraines, circulatory and metabolic illnesses, as well as improving energy and mood. Patients are looking for answers outside of psychiatry and end up in the offices of alternative healers.`

The third and perhaps most compelling phenomenon is the shift in our thinking from treatment to health, from treating illness to supporting emotional resilience. Positive Psychology is an approach to living that utilizes the character strengths and values of individuals in structuring meaningful lives. Mindfulness and meditation are now touted as everyday practices to reduce stress, anger, anxiety and depression. It seems that everyone, from top executives to kindergarten kids, is learning how to “chill” by taking a few minutes a day to meditate and focus on the present. And the scientific research supports the impact of mindfulness — the ability to be aware and accept one’s awareness — on improvements in physical health.

Some wellness initiatives are as simple and inoffensive as offering healthy afternoon snacks, and others are as controversial as offering no cost ovum freezing (as an extended health benefit to Apple and Facebook female employees, for example). The future has arrived and it is good.

Jack Muskat, Ph.D., is a Toronto-based Organizational Psychologist, writer and lecturer with over 25 years consulting and business experience with individuals and organizations. He advises senior executives and managers around selection and developmental planning. Dr. Muskat is an acknowledged expert on issues relating to organizational culture and leadership, succession planning and strategic management. He also teaches courses on leadership and negotiations at the Schulich School of Business.