Are Generation Stereotypes Fracturing Your Organization?

Fact: Canada is changing demographically

As millennials begin to outnumber older generations, countless articles incite employers and HR departments to prepare for the end of work as we know it. Organizations of all kinds scramble to understand these alien creatures, which they have been told are vastly different from every generation before them. Millennials are painted alternately as entitled, unfocussed, narcissistic, lazy, job hoppers, and as technological wizards who crave feedback, meaningful work and work-life balance. How unique are these characteristics though? The idea that millennials want something different from work seems true because it is so often repeated, but according to the Harvard Business Review “a growing body of evidence suggests that employees of all ages are much more alike than different in their attitudes and values at work.”

Millennials now make up the largest constituent of workers. In 2015 they represented 37% of the Canadian workforce, outnumbering Gen X at 31% and boomers at 30%. They are more culturally diverse, more highly educated and have a greater percentage of professional women than previous generations. They also have unprecedented student debt and are hitting milestones like financial independence, having children and owning a home later in life. At 73% usage, Canadian millennials use social media more than Gen X and boomers combined. The question is, does this make their work values different from older generations? The answer: not really.

Fiction: Millennials value work differently

In 2015, IBM’s Institute for Business Value released a report based on a multigenerational study of 1,784 employees from 12 countries in six industries. It found very little difference between the career goals of millennials and older workers. For example, 18% of millennials listed managing work-life balance as one of their long-term career goals, compared to 22% of Gen X respondents and 21% of baby boomers.

Another 2015 study commissioned by CNBC discovered that, based on six attributes of employers — ethics, environmental practices, work-life balance, profitability, diversity and reputation for hiring the best and brightest — millennials wanted pretty much the same things from their employers as the rest of the population. Most of the differences these studies identified were based more on age than generation. Though young people are more likely to change jobs, for instance, one KPMG survey found that Gen X actually changed jobs more frequently when they were the same age.

Without a doubt, the Canadian workplace is transforming. Since millennials are young, it’s easy to blame them for the changes we don’t like, but the fact is we have been becoming a more diverse, more technologically advanced, more individualistic nation since before they were born. These huge shifts impact us all. Instead of letting generation stereotypes divide us, it might be time for us to focus more on the things we all want.

Originally published in volume 18 issue 6 of Your Workplace magazine.