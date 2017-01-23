Books to Broaden Your Mind

In the world today, it’s easy to believe that we are right about everything. Facebook and Amazon algorithms only show us more of what we “like.” If you don’t like the news that you are watching, it’s easy to find another channel that is skewed to your point of view. Or you can turn the news off entirely and just read the blogs of your favourite media pundits. It’s so easy to ignore other perspectives. You can feel reassured that everyone shares your viewpoint, and therefore, you are completely right. However, this is dangerous and divisive. Without new perspectives, we rob ourselves of the opportunity to learn. Without learning, we rob ourselves of the opportunity to understand others. And without understanding others, we rob ourselves of the ability to be compassionate towards those who are different. It does us no good to continue in our bubble — that only serves our individual ego, and we have so much more potential than that.

You don’t need to invest in a book to take away the message of empathy. Start by talking with that grumpy coworker, or by asking your child how their day went — and really, really listen. Empathize and live for a few moments in their shoes. Get outside of yourself. The complex world of others starts to make a lot more sense when you do — and that’s where true compassion and understanding comes from.

AUTHOR: DAVID BURKUS



Burkus starts out his book with a summary overview of Taylorism — a school of thought from the dawn of the Industrial Revolution that asserted there was a way to standardize work for maximum worker efficiency. Taylor himself was even known to shave using both hands so that he would be more productive — and he analyzed and systematized work production in much the same way. However, today’s “knowledge economy” requires other, more sophisticated and more thoughtful tools and systems. Burkus not only upends Taylorism, he shifts much of our standard thinking around what makes for a productive workplace. For example, one of his chapters advocates for banning email — even though we tend to believe that this is a highly efficient method of communication. Among his other ground-shaking ideas, he believes companies should put customers second (not first), they should ditch performance appraisals and they should fire managers.

Even more compelling, Burkus has found exemplar companies that are actually acting on these new practices and thriving. Now, to be balanced, there is no one company that is doing everything he suggests and I’m not even sure that Burkus is saying that all of these practices should be followed — just like companies shouldn’t follow Taylorism entirely. There needs to be a consideration for what might work in your company and in your industry. However, there is a bottom line worth considering — question your corporate assumptions. The way that we used to do business and design organizations just might not work anymore. Just because it’s worked before doesn’t mean it will continue to keep working.

AUTHORS: ROGER CONNORS, TOM SMITH, CRAIG HICKMAN, TRACY SKOUSEN, MARCUS NICOLLS



Connors and his team propose a fascinating model for understanding and improving accountability at the individual level, the team level and the organizational level. The team takes us through 16 different accountability traits, which they categorize into four boxes: “see it”, “own it”, “solve it” and “do it”. They propose solutions for each trait. It’s an impressive book that covers both theory and application, and while it might feel like a hefty tome, you don’t get lost because it’s very well-organized. It draws on data, surveys, case studies, individual anecdotes and “choose your own adventure” type graphics that help you figure out where to go next, depending on your needs and questions. This isn’t necessarily a book that you read from front to back — it’s more like an owner’s manual, in which you turn to the page you need to start troubleshooting.

For example, do you have difficulty learning from both successes and failures? Turn to page 65. There, you will be met with information on learning how to learn, a case study from World War II and concrete tips on how to learn from both success and failure. Need more? Go to page 22 to fix it for yourself, to page 231 to fix it on your team and page 235 to fix it in your organization. More tips, ideas, data and support appear on all of those pages. This is a book worth having on your shelf if accountability is a key value for you and your team — it’s one you’ll keep coming back to.

AUTHOR: TERRI L . SJODIN



I have to admit, I chose to review this book just for the title. It feels like something that I would admire and aspire to be, although I feel that the world would be against me if I chose to move more in this direction. Scrappiness, like bossiness, isn’t something that’s appreciated or favoured — especially in women. Which is why it is so important that Sjodin wrote this book. Sjodin describes a “scrapper” as someone who is “always ready or eager for a bout or contest” — not being overly aggressive or physically fighting, but someone who makes the choice to play big in a lot of little ways, someone who can be appropriately tactical at just the right time, someone who has the right attitude and is solidly determined to keep going. In movies we admire the scrappy people; we cheer for them. In the workplace, not so much. Scrappy people need support around them, or else they might get ostracized. Also, from the many stories throughout the book, you’ll see that scrappy people are often very creative in their approach and perspectives. They take the road less travelled and make it work in brilliant ways. If you would like to tap into your inner scrapper, and maybe learn how to get the Dalai Lama to speak at your upcoming event (yes, a scrapper was able to do this), then this book is worth picking up. It’s also heart-warming to see how people can change the world for the better with their scrappiness — it might encourage you and others around you.

AUTHOR: CASH NICKERSON, JD, MBA



Nickerson has put together a tidy little book taking you through the different “belts” of listening. While most people will enjoy the “white belt” level, where your listening journey begins, there is much value in the higher belt levels as well. But let’s start with the white because, as with many martial arts, there is an important attitude that underlies good listening and it’s about “being like water.” As Nickerson says, in a martial art, in order to defend yourself, you need to be “not stressed… relaxed… empty… silent…” Those principles are absolutely the basis for active, engaged listening too. Do not get stressed about the situation, about the other person, about yourself and how you are showing up. You need to be relaxed and not thinking about the next thing you are going to say, or if you left the stove burner on, or what meeting you have coming up. You need to be empty because it’s not about you. And you need to be silent and be okay with silence because sometimes, in a meaningful conversation, there will be silence as people think about important topics and powerful questions. To break that silence is to dishonour the conversation. You don’t need to go back and rewatch The Karate Kid (unless you really want to — and yes, Nickerson does refer to the 1984 film) and you don’t need to take martial arts lessons to be a good listener. Yet there are many guiding principles that can help you perform optimally at both.

