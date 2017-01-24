Books to Help You Help Others

No matter where you work or what you do, one thing is inevitable: you will have to deal with other people. Some people can be a source of agony, while others can be a source of delight — employees often stay at a company because they love to work with great colleagues. One thing is consistent and that’s you. Have you ever looked at what you bring to every interaction with others? Do you bring sunshine and positive energy, or are you a downer, finding fault with everyone and everything and always blaming externalities for internal problems? Changing yourself — your words, your actions, and your behaviours might be the first step towards inciting positive change in others. From there, it can grow to the entire workplace. These books might give you some ideas on how to start creating that positive workplace culture you seek. Why wait for someone else? Change is good. Now, you go first.

AUTHOR: MARK MILLER



In the tradition of a business fable, Miller follows the story of fictional new CEO Blake Brown as he embarks on his first corporate leadership role turning around a failing company. The reasons for the failure are obvious from day one: a dysfunctional leadership team, an overflowing inbox that the previous CEO did not manage well, inconsistent operations and a sad corporate culture. There are no clear solutions until Blake meets his new mentor, Jack Deluca. As you can probably guess, Blake is genuine and well-meaning and he will encounter obstacles, resistance and pushback. Will he triumph? Likely that is the way these business fables seem to go. In the tradition of The Wealthy Barber, Miller’s book is an easy read that proposes seemingly simple guidelines about how to develop leaders, win over employee hearts, and so on. However, I’d love to hear from a leader who really took these ideas and transformed a company with these basic principles. While they’re great as values and guidelines, a real CEO is going to need a lot more to keep the business running and thriving.

AUTHORS: BOB CHAPMAN, RAJ SISODIA



The title of this book clearly presumes that you do care for your loved ones and that you don’t come from a dysfunctional family in which people are abusive and don’t talk to each other. This book is about how to really care for and even love the employees in your organization. Other books talk about winning over hearts and minds — this book talks about how to give your heart mindfully first. A very Canadian analogy if I may: as I’m writing this review, snow is piling up on my driveway, so I decided to go out and shovel it. This is a difficult task, not because of the snow, but because of the freezing rain that is still covering my driveway from a few days ago. As I shovel the beautiful fluffy layer of snow, what I’m really uncovering is the slick ice that makes my task difficult. Do you know a person who seems to be friendly on the surface, but who really doesn’t seem to care underneath? Someone who is actually really icy? They abound in workplaces. This book is about how to really care and put others first in deep and meaningful ways that might even be bad financial decisions, but excellent people decisions. To quote from the chapter on Stewardship: “The greatest gift, the greatest charity we can give back to society is to be truly human leaders who treat the people under our leadership with profound respect and care and not as objects for our success and wealth.” You can do this. Please.

P.S.: Can someone please invent a show-shovelling robot!?

AUTHOR: AL LEWIS AND VIK KHANNA



I’m not sure that I survived this book with my major organs intact, since I think I busted a gut laughing at just the title! Lewis and Khanna take you through a funny, yet devastatingly frightening, tour of the mismanagement of many workplace wellness programs. While the design may be well-intentioned, some workplace wellness programs not only under-deliver, but can be downright harmful and detrimental. Most of the case studies are from the U.S., and so the technical and legislative details won’t apply in Canada, but there are many cautionary tales here, especially for larger employers that might be considering adding things like blood testing, cholesterol screening and mandatory weigh-ins to their “wellness” programs. Of course, there may be a business model behind all of this — if employees are physically healthy, then there are likely to be fewer sick days, lower insurance premiums, higher productivity and so on. However, as with anything else that gets managed strictly by numbers, the details don’t add up and eventually the programs become unwieldy and illogical. A topic that this book doesn’t fully address is the researched fact that wellness programs that focus only on physical well-being actually don’t help productivity much at all. If you are part of your employer’s workplace wellness program, read this book to ensure that you don’t go down the wrong path, and then check out other ways of being well — a few treadmills may not hurt, but they may not help much either.

AUTHOR: IAN MUIR



Although many of Muir’s case studies are British, it’s important to realize that business on the other side of the pond is not that different. People are people and temptations exist, causing some employees and leaders to break boundaries, bend rules and breach ethics despite corporate codes of conduct. For these reasons, Muir argues that behaviour is what we need to focus on — not just empty words of strategy. Actions truly do speak louder than words. With compelling case studies and research, Muir explains why CEOs and Boards must set the tone from the top with risk assessments, employee surveys, whistleblowing and audits, among other tools. Muir also calls attention to a few untraditional levers being used to manage ethics, such as conducting examinations of a company’s business partners (e.g. suppliers, vendors). Training on ethics and corporate values is not enough to ensure that lapses do not occur. If you are interested in learning more about the role of governance, being a Board member, examining corporate ethics or wanting to improve ethical behaviour in your own organization, Muir’s book is a must-read. His emphasis on action and behaviour is meaningful and reminds executives not to let their efforts derail into talk and fancy plaques that only wind up collecting dust.

