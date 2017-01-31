Books to Help You Grow

You are a whole person. Think about all of the roles that you play in your life: employee, friend, partner, parent, consumer, producer, client, provider, family and more. While you may read Your Workplace to gain insights into how to create a better work environment, the truth is that much of what you read here can apply to many other aspects of your life, including your own personal situations. These books are no exception. While being “fully charged” will definitely help you be more productive at work, it will also help you be better when you are at home. Being whole and well isn’t constrained to one part of your life. Similarly, you may have personal projects that require “grit” and a passion for long-term goals. Even strategic models for leading corporate-wide innovation can be distilled to help you create a new improved personal future for yourself. And, as an exception in this issue, we have reviewed a book for children and teens about introversion and personality — feel free to share it with the youth in your life, either at work (if you are in education or a company that serves youth and families) or in your own personal domain (as a parent, relative or friend). Knowledge and growth aren’t just for the workplace — you are a whole person no matter where you go.

AUTHOR: TOM RATH



Tom Rath is known for his work with the Gallup Organization, examining the use of strengths in the creation of great workplaces, employees, teams and leaders. Rath’s bestsellers include StrengthsFinder 2.0 and How Full Is Your Bucket. With Are You Fully Charged, however, Rath continues his work in the slightly different direction of general health and well-being, which, in many ways, is actually a necessary precursor to thriving through the use of your strengths — how can you bring your best to work if you haven’t first looked after a few fundamental necessities? The first of Rath’s three keys is meaning — are you doing something that benefits another person? The second is interactions — are you creating more positive moments with others? And the third is energy — are you making healthy choices that improve your mental and physical health? Rath shares many research-based ways to enhance each of these keys. For example, it’s important to have a meaning and purpose beyond just making money — money (even thoughts of money!) can divide and isolate. It’s also important to see the potential in others and help them achieve it. And remember that every little choice you make (cookies or carrots?) is either improving or negating your health in small ways that add up. I’ve had the fortune to hear Rath speak and he’s a compelling speaker as well as writer. There is a movie, “Fully Charged”, that accompanies the book and it is also worth viewing — maybe even a shared viewing with those important to you. This book is sprinkled throughout with important wisdom — it’s a book to live and thrive by.

AUTHORS: LINDA KAPLAN THALER AND ROBIN KOVAL



Grit has been proven to be important to children’s academics, life and physical success. Dr. Angela Duckworth won a MacArthur ‘genius’ award for her research on grit, and her book, Grit, came out a few months ago. For this book, the authors draw on their own experiences, as well as the stories of friends and colleagues, and some research (Duckworth gets a nod), to illustrate how grit can be developed through Guts, Resilience, Initiative and Tenacity (although their book does not follow this structure, which I found confusing). While Thaler and Koval’s case studies of individuals overcoming the odds (socio-economic setbacks, rejections, health difficulties, etc) are inspiring, it’s vital to note that none of those individuals did it alone. Parents supported children, mentors supported mentees, teachers supported students, husbands supported wives, and communities were created as the initiators’ ideas took flight. So, I would have added another element of grit: support. I admit that I’m also disturbed by the number of individuals who are applauded for working long hours, sacrificing sleep and toiling to the point of exhaustion. I realize that this is what gritty people may choose to do, but I’m not convinced it’s a prerequisite for success. While grit is important towards long-term goal achievement, it’s also important to recognize the support from others and to take care of oneself. You won’t achieve your goals on your own through running yourself into the ground.

AUTHOR: VIJAY GOVINDARAJAN



Vijay Govindarajan distills strategic innovation and leadership into three basic boxes: forget the past, create the future and manage the present. While this may seem simple, Govindarajan delves into several extensive business cases to demonstrate what a tremendous balancing act this truly is. In ‘forgetting the past’, it’s important to recognize past successes and culture, while not being chained to them and held back. Through ‘creating the future’, it’s important to invent a new business model that is still practical and profitable. This isn’t a time for a naïve blue-sky approach to wild dreams. And while looking ahead, it’s still critically important to ‘manage the present’ and keep current business operations effective and efficient. Govindarajan recommends prudent experimentation and monitoring to ensure that the balance is being kept for the benefit of the corporate direction. This is not a book that glosses over simple highlights — case studies of organizations like Hasbro and Keurig are detailed and thorough, highlighting both the successes and the difficulties of managing each box and the interplay between them. All readers will not be in a position to initiate new organizational strategies at the most senior levels, however there are parallels between this strategic model and personal change. For example, individuals who wish to ‘create’ a healthier lifestyle might learn how to ‘forget’ their past image of themselves (“I’m not an athlete”) and create a better future through exercise and healthy diet, while ‘managing’ all of the present realities in their busy and full life. Lessons from this book can work at many different levels of application.

AUTHOR: SUSAN CAIN WITH GREGORY MONE AND ERICA MOROZ



“A quiet temperament is a hidden superpower,” says the back cover of Susan Cain’s latest book. If you are familiar with her first book, Quiet, then you may have also seen her top-rated TED talk and be aware that introversion does not necessarily equate with shyness or an anti-social personality. However, have you thought at all about what it means to be a “quiet” child or teen, when the expected social norm is loud, partying, and extraverted in-class participation? Cain did, and so she wrote a book for those quiet children and teenagers, with an afterword for parents and teachers. We don’t typically review “kids’ books” here at Your Workplace magazine but this one is worth a shout-out because it speaks to you as a whole person. You may work at an organization, but you have a personal life too — meaning that you may know a child or teen who is quieter and frustrated in a world that won’t stop talking; a world that won’t stop expecting them to be gregarious, loud and participative in large groups. Cain shares stories from many youth who have grown to accept and even love their introverted personalities. Through developing new skills, new support structures, new insights and understandings, these young introverts have learned how to shine in many areas, such as school, hobbies, home and friendships. This is a book for both extroverts and introverts who seek to understand each other and bring out the best in everyone. Cain also shares great tips for young introverts — and really, for anyone who would like to get more out of life in his or her own quiet way.

Lisa Sansom, an accomplished Trainer and Certified Coach, offers professional services, from a basis of applied positive psychology, in leadership, interpersonal communications, change management, team dynamics and other areas of organizational effectiveness. www.lvsconsulting.com.