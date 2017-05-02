Fulfilling all the Dimensions of Well-Being

In 1976, Dr. Bill Hettler, co-founder of the National Wellness Institute, came up with six dimensions of wellness that an individual needs to balance in order to thrive: social, emotional, spiritual, occupational, intellectual and physical. (Others have added environmental as a seventh dimension.) According to Hettler, “by applying the model, a person becomes aware of the interconnectedness of each dimension and how they contribute to healthy living.”

Increasingly, organizations are adopting this kind of mindset into their wellness programs. In this issue, we present you with a smorgasbord of well-being. In “Is Your Wellness Program Missing Something?” starting on page 22, we examine holistic wellness in the workplace. Contributor Paul Crookall covers the findings of the Mental Health Commission of Canada’s Case Study Research Project, which followed 40 organizations over the past three years implementing mental health initiatives.

Spring is in the air, as Sarah Fletcher talks with a researcher at the University of Washington about the impact of your sex life on your work life. Hmm… have we crossed a line here? Nope. Not only can getting busy with your partner make you more productive, one municipality in Sweden is even considering giving employees an hour of paid time off a week to have sex with their spouses! But can you practically legislate sex? Or mandate that your employees’ have better sex lives? Read on as Fletcher investigates on page 39.

Last on the wellness front, if your wellness initiatives are feeling a little bit stale these days, we have 40 fun ideas for you on pages 8–9.

Also in this issue, we learn about an employer’s legal rights and responsibilities when it comes to social media, gather stories from some of our Imagine Your Workplace Conference speakers, take a look inside the Canadian tech company, Shopify, and challenge the staff at Benefits by Design to share a healthy recipe with us. Plus, as always, there is advice from our experts, book reviews, workplace trends and more.

Enjoy this issue and share your thoughts with us.

Happy working, happy reading, and from all of us at Team YW — make work better!

Originally published in volume 19 issue 3 of Your Workplace magazine.