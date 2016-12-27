Healing the Toxic Culture in Healthcare

The health-care sector, which employs about one in 10 Canadians, is among the most overburdened in Canada. It is a prime breeding ground for a toxic work atmosphere. Enter Sandra Harris, a Toronto “go to” person for stressed-out hospital and health-care workers seeking thriving, efficient work cultures.

Harris has spent the last 13 years helping health-care work cultures blossom. She refers to herself as a “truth teller and motivator” toward positive solutions, “who sees the possibility of positive outcomes when others might not.” Her operating premise is that those who hire her truly want change and a better working environment for their staff and patients.

“Though the lessons and techniques I use may apply to any organization, I find health-care clients to be some of the most satisfying,” she says. “They are professionals who have an extreme personal commitment to their work, perhaps due to the nature of their calling.”

Harris adopts a seemingly simple but ambitious approach. It relies on her expertise in helping employees and managers voice their concerns and needs for change. If enough people can trust in the process and step up to the plate (no small feat for any employee), the rewards are boundless and lasting change is possible.

“They usually know what they want and they know what is not working,” she says. “I try to create a safe forum for people to be open and honest.” But if leadership only pays lip service (a situation Harris believes is rare), positive change is less likely.

Today’s health-care leaders and employees do their best to meet the needs of our aging population in a context of shrinking budgets. They must also cope with competing physical and financial needs for expansion, and rapidly evolving standards and technologies.

Often these stresses and strains may have created a disengaged workforce, where employees do not trust or feel safe enough to speak out about significant problems. Harris’s job is to work with leadership and all levels of employees to begin a healing process so they can begin to solve their own problems.

What are signs of a toxic work culture?

A lack of employee engagement. “This makes changing things very hard,” Harris says.

Obvious incidents of workplace hostility or interpersonal conflict.

Performance issues, absenteeism or when staff becomes invisible. “When managers think, ‘Wow, we haven’t heard from so and so for a while,’ it is significant.”

How do things get so bad? Usually, for the first 10 years at work, most employees have a reservoir of hope and optimism, but sometimes events happen to shut them down. They may have tried to speak up, but were dismissed. So they got the message that it is not safe or worthwhile to speak up or lead or learn. This can lead to “incremental disengagement,” and finally these employees stop caring. They become disengaged employees, which is very damaging for any work culture, Harris says.

Even so, the reason employees are disengaged may be sincerely perplexing to management. “They feel they have really tried everything and are confused,” Harris says of supervisors. But once a toxic culture sets in, it can be insidious.

Steps to recover from a toxic work culture

First, Harris gets leaders’ interpretations of troublesome issues privately and confidentially. Although the process may start with the leadership, Harris encourages them to be inclusive and collaborate with staff. Everyone is part of the process and no one runs the show.

Then she reaches out to staff and promises them full confidentiality and anonymity. Using one-on-one interviews, Harris enables all employees to feel heard and valued in total confidence.

Many managers and employees have the best intentions and are genuinely confused about the issues that led them to a toxic work culture, she says. Why? Very often bad communication has crept in systemically over years and built up a lack of trust and safety among employees.

Next, the organization sets up a half day or full day retreat where Harris shares her findings with group members. This process creates a platform for the group to ratify and rank issues they must solve together. Only then can real, workable, shared solutions be found, Harris says.

“All good solutions come from within, the people closest to the issues,” she says. “They are the ones who have to implement and live with their solutions. So, if people are heard, respected and feel safe, the issues will be important to them and they will want to brainstorm solutions. Imposed solutions from outside are rarely well-received.”

Robin is a writer, blogger, photographer and media consultant. She also writes fiction in her spare time.