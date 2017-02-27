How Employers Can Support Caregivers

Only a few years ago, it may have been considered career-limiting for a parent to leave at a set time to collect a child from daycare. Today, most workplaces accept and support this situation without question. Another issue is now at hand — the responsibilities of working, and providing unpaid care to a family member or friend are colliding.

Many Canadians are juggling the demands of full or part-time employment with the need to provide regular informal care to family and friends. Caregiving can affect the well-being of employee caregivers, and lead to increased costs for their employers by impacting job performance, absenteeism and productivity. This was outlined in the federal government’s recently released Employer Panel for Caregivers’ report, “When Work and Caregiving Collide – How Employers Can Support their Employees Who Are Caregivers.”

The report states that more than six million people — 35% of our workforce — provide unpaid, informal care while balancing job responsibilities. Most employee caregivers spend nine hours or less per week caring, but many (24%) are spending up to 30 hours — and some even more. The recipients of care are primarily seniors, and most caregivers are 45 and older, often talented and experienced employees possessing deep company or industry knowledge. These are key contributors to an organization — people we don’t want to see exit the workforce.

The Conference Board of Canada estimates the annual cost of lost productivity to be $1.3 billion dollars to Canadian employers. Costs to the caregivers in terms of stress and career advancement can also be significant, particularly for women at critical points in their careers.

The facts

Many caregivers struggle to balance their work and care responsibilities, resulting in negative employment consequences. For example, in 2012:

nearly 600,000 employee caregivers indicated that they reduced their regular working hours over the past 12 months

approximately 1.6 million employee caregivers took leave from work during the prior year

about 160,000 caregivers turned down paid employment during the past year due to caregiving

almost 390,000 caregivers indicated that they had to leave their job at some point in their career in order to provide care.

Who are the caregivers?

Men are almost as likely as women (46% vs 54%) to be caregivers

Women are more likely (65% vs 35%) to provide 20 or more hours of care per week

44% of caregivers are aged 45-64, “sandwiched” between caregiving and childrearing

28% of caregivers are aged 25-44 year-olds, and 15-24s account for 15%

One million caregivers are older than 65 themselves — a trend that will increase and likely include more non-retirees

What are they doing?

Transportation

Household maintenance

Day-to-day tasks such as scheduling appointments and managing finances

Personal and medical care

With more than one in three Canadians in the workforce already feeling the impact of caregiving, this is an issue that matters greatly to employers. The good news is that becoming a workplace that is responsive to the needs of employee caregivers doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. It’s likely that your organization already has some programs and options in place, and is applying some best practices in the areas of flexibility and technology.

How can you encourage your organization to become a more caregiver-friendly workplace?

The report listed five key areas to consider:

Assess the need (engage your employees) Consider the benefits to your organization and your employees Explore the resources that you have Lead and manage the process Be flexible in the approach

Caregiving is an issue that will affect most Canadians at some point in our lives. As our population ages and labour force growth declines, the need to support employees with caregiving responsibilities will grow. In addition to representing a challenge to the caregivers themselves, these economic consequences are having an impact on Canadian employers and more broadly, society. We all have a role to play in tackling this issue moving forward.

Source: The Honourable Alice Wong, Minister of State (Seniors)