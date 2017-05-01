What Managers Need to Know About Mental Health

With Mental Health week upon us, Your Workplace has mental health at top of its mind. It is becoming more and more important for employers to understand what mental illness is and how to prevent it. Mental illness costs Canada $51-billion a year, with about one-third of it in lost productivity, according to the Toronto-based Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. It is also the leading cause of workplace absenteeism.

Aware of the toll (and potential legal implications), companies are now catching on that providing a psychologically healthy workplace is more productive, and they are looking for answers. Organizations have taken bold steps on workplace mental health. Canada Post launched its Foundation for Mental Health in 2008 to increase awareness and help frontline organizations, caregivers, and family members who support people with mental health issues. In 2010, Bell Canada announced a five-year $50 million initiative to enhance awareness, understanding, and treatment of mental illness.

Clara Hughes talks

Six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes, who battled depression herself for two years, is the spokesperson for the Bell: Let’s Talk Initiative, a program designed to spark national conversation about mental illness and ending the stigma about it. “Many will not get the help they need because they’re afraid to talk about it, and this has to change,” she says. One in five Canadians will experience a mental illness in their lifetime. The remaining four will have a friend, family member or colleague who will.

Earlier this year Hughes shared her story with George Stroumbolopoulos on national TV to promote Bell Let’s Talk Day on February 8. “I felt like I was a complete and utter failure and felt I had to fix myself before going out into the world. I thought it was my fault,” she said.

“It’s a battle. It’s something that we do not talk about in Canada. We are the third worst country in the developed industrialized world when it comes to youth suicide. And we have yet to have a mental health plan.” (Canada is the only G8 country without a mental-health strategy, but the federal government is coming out with one this year.) “It’s a long time coming — we have so far to go,” said Hughes.

New standards for the workplace

Mental health is the leading cause of workplace disability in Canada, but Ottawa is hoping to change that with a new voluntary standard for mentally healthy workplaces, the final half being released later in 2012. Canada is the first in the world to develop such a plan, called the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace. With the plan Canadian employers will have increased support for improving the psychological health and safety of their employees. It will help employers identify and support employees who are at particular risk, among other things. Championed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, this standard is being developed collaboratively with the Bureau de normalisation du Québec and the Canadian Standards Association.

While the primary audience for this guide is HR professionals, the guide will also be of interest to business leaders, managers, union representatives and occupational health providers, as well as to employees. “The standards that are coming out are actually a gift to employers,” said Paula Allen, Vice-President of Health Solutions at the Canadian-based human resource consulting and outsourcing firm Morneau Shepell. She spoke in a recent video on how workplaces can support employees with mental health issues. “For a long time employers have been trying to do more — promoting EAP, higher standards for disability management — but what this framework does is it provides a very simple, clear way to be proactive, to eliminate stigma and to support people suffering with mental health issues or at risk.”

Allen advises managers say something to an employee if they notice a behaviour change. “Be human. If you see a behaviour change, notice it and let someone know about the change. Very often that awareness or letting someone know you see a difference in how they behave, promotes people taking action to get some help. So it’s very important to show concern.”

While no workplace is immune to mental health issues, she claims that many of those with mental health diagnoses in the workplace right now are functioning very well. “Addressing misconceptions, training your managers, providing communication, having a clear policy — all of those things create a mentally healthy workplace.” She also notes that managers who have gone through training on mental health in the workplace become better managers overall — not just managers dealing with mental health issues.

Managers needing more guidance can seek another evidence-based resource: Preventing Workplace Meltdown: An employer’s guide to providing a psychologically safe workplace coauthored by Mary-Ann Baynton and Martin Shain. The guide is about mental injuries in the workplace — what they are, how to assess the risks of their occurrence, how to prevent legal liability for them and how to create psychologically safe workplaces.

Employees reluctant to disclose illness

In the meantime, employees today still remain concerned about disclosing a mental health issue to their employer, according to a Conference Board study of more than 1,000 Canadians. The report, entitled “Building Mentally Healthy Workplaces: Perspectives of Canadian Workers and Front-line Managers” and released at the Conference Board’s Workplace Mental Health 2011 conference in Toronto, found that mental health stigma still pervades Canadian workplaces:

A total of 54% of respondents to the survey who said their chances of promotion would suffer if their bosses learned they had a mental-health problem

Yet only half as many who have faced mental illness and told the boss feel they have lost promotions and pay raises as a result

59% feel that their immediate supervisor cares about their mental well-being

Not nearly so many believe that their employers have policies to promote mental health (33% disagreed; the final 33% were unsure

81% of managers say they would feel comfortable discussing a mental-health issue with an employee

In 2009-2010, 78% of short-term disability claims and 67% of long-term disability claims in Canada were related to mental health issues

Quebec workers are more reluctant than other Canadians to discuss mental health in the workplace

In 2012 employers now recognize that doing nothing is no longer an option. The national standards for psychological health and safety are available at http://www.mentalhealthcommission.ca/English/national-standard.

Originally published in volume 14 issue 2 of Your Workplace magazine.