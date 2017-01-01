Power Up: Brassicas

How often do we buy fresh produce with the best of intentions only to have it spoil before we have the chance to use it? Brassica root varieties such as cabbages, kohlrabi, radishes, daikon, turnips and rutabagas will not only last through our tough Canadian winters — they will also last in your refrigerator. Imagine, weeks after buying them, when you remember you wanted to make a salad, they will still be usable.

Brassicas are high in fibre and rich in vitamins A, C and K, as well as minerals and anti-cancer compounds — great for cold and flu season. If you’re having flashbacks to your grandmother’s boiled turnips, don’t worry, they’re also delicious in modern preparations like this Asian inspired kohlrabi coleslaw. Make it for dinner and take it to work for lunch the next day and the day after. It will last for at least three days in the refrigerator.

Ginger Nut Brassica Coleslaw

INGREDIENTS

DRESSING:

¼ cup sunflower oil (or other flavourless oil like vegetable oil)

¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp Asian sesame oil

1 tbsp smooth, natural nut butter, like almond or peanut

½ tsp Sriracha hot sauce

1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced or grated

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

SALAD:

2 cups kohlrabi, cut into bite-sized matchsticks

4 cups Napa cabbage, shredded

2 cups carrots, shredded

2 medium scallions, finely sliced

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

½ cup chopped nuts, like almonds or peanuts, unsalted

DIRECTIONS

Whisk together all the dressing ingredients in a big bowl that is large enough to dress the salad in. TIP: If you put a little oil on the tablespoon, the honey and nut butter won’t stick to it. Add the kohlrabi, Napa cabbage, carrots and scallions to the bowl with the dressing. Set aside a tablespoonful each of the cilantro and nuts to garnish the salad. Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl with the dressing. Toss to mix, dressing the salad. Transfer the salad to a serving dish and garnish with the set aside cilantro and nuts.

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS

(per serving): calories 137, fat 9g, carbs 14.1g, fibre 3.5g, protein 4.5g, sugar 8.6g, sodium 117mg, potassium 470mg, vitamin A 118% (of recommended daily intake), vitamin C 60%, calcium 6%

How to cut a kohlrabi

No doubt you’re wondering, “How do I cut into this thing?” Whether your kohlrabi is big or small, here’s how to cut it into matchsticks:

Using a large knife, cut the kohlrabi bulb into a roughly square shape. Finely cut off square slices. Thinly cut the square slices into delicate matchstick-like sticks. If your kohlrabi is on the larger side, cut the matchsticks into bite-sized pieces.

NOTE: If you can’t get kohlrabi or Napa cabbage, you can substitute either with turnip or any variety of cabbage (even the prepared, already shredded, packaged kind sold in grocery stores — we won’t tell).

Emily Follett-Campbell is a junior editor at Your Workplace.