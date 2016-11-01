Power Up: Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is a nutritional blessing in the disguise of a sugary bar of cocoa goodness. If you fear the dark side, don’t worry, you can ease your way in from those handfuls of M&Ms to the 85% cocoa content recommended by nutritionists with the wide range of chocolate types available.

Dark chocolate (at least 65% cocoa content) has many positive health benefits. It is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants and can lower the risk of heart disease. Not only does dark chocolate have physical health benefits, but it has mental benefits as well. A study from the ASEAN Journal of Psychiatry in 2011 found that trainee nurses who consumed 50 grams of chocolate for three days had fewer symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression.

These Dark Chocolate Super Bites combine a bunch of nutritious — perfect for a boost of energy to get over that 3 pm hump at work. My favourite part about this recipe is how customizable it is. I have always known about how great these superfoods are, but buying whole packages of goji berries and chia seeds can be a little intimidating. Taking a stroll down the bulk food isle can spark your imagination, or maybe motivate you into giving something new a try since you don’t have to commit to buying much!

This recipe requires melting chocolate. For anyone who is not a chocolatier, a double boiler may not be a practical investment. Luckily, there is a simple homemade method for making velvety smooth chocolate. All you need is a pot and a heat-proof bowl with a diameter larger than the pot. Place the bowl full of chocolate over the pot of simmering water and you’re in business.

DIY Tip: Being resourceful with items you have at home is a great way to save money, but it can have drawbacks. It is important that your bowl is bigger than your pot to ensure minimal steam escapes. When steam gets into melting chocolate, the chocolate will seize up and become grainy. If you don’t get a good seal, don’t sweat it — just make sure you move the chocolate away from the steam as soon as it’s melted.

Dark Chocolate Super Bites

INGREDIENTS

250g dark chocolate, chopped

1/4 cup almonds, chopped

1/8 cup dried blueberries

1/8 cup chia seeds

1/8 cup sweetened, toasted coconut shavings

1/4 cup dried papaya, chopped

1/4 cup goji berries, chopped

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, chopped

For more topping ideas, take a stroll through your local bulk food section and let your imagination run wild.

DIRECTIONS

Prepare your toppings by chopping them into pieces less than 1cm in size. Set aside. Lay out a piece of parchment or waxed paper on a baking sheet or cutting board. Fill a medium-sized pot with 3-5 cm of water and place on medium heat. Chop the dark chocolate into small pieces and place into your heatproof bowl (glass or metal). As the water starts to simmer, place your bowl over the pot, ensuring a snug fit and that it does not make contact with the water. Stir your chocolate occasionally to ensure even heating. Once the chocolate is completely melted with no lumps, drop tablespoonfuls of chocolate onto the parchment paper. You can adjust the size to your preference. Smooth out the chocolate into a thin round. Sprinkle on your toppings while the chocolate is still hot. Place your bites in the fridge to harden for 30 min.

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS

(per bite): calories 109, fat 7g, carbs 13g, protein 1g, sugar 9g, sodium 13g

Originally published in volume 18 issue 6 of Your Workplace magazine.