Promoting Health and Happiness at Work

Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month (CHWM) takes place this October 1 – 31, 2016. It’s a good opportunity to take stock of your organization’s health programs and get inspired by some great ideas. Initiated in 2001 (as Canada’s Healthy Workplace Week), CHWM provides mental and physical health and safety resources and solutions.

2016’s theme focusses on the four fundamental essentials required to create and sustain a healthy work environment. They are: educate, engage, empower and evaluate. CHWM offers 62 Healthy Activity Ideas based on this theme, just a few of which include walking meetings, stretch breaks, healthy eating lunch and learn seminars and art therapy. One of our favourite ideas of those suggested is hosting an onsite health fair and inviting local fitness club representatives, health care professionals and mental health advisors to participate.

CHWM also demonstrates how to develop a S.M.A.R.T. goal, and guess what — making employees healthier isn’t a S.M.A.R.T. goal.

S.M.A.R.T. stands for:

Specific: What specifically will be achieved?

What specifically will be achieved? Measureable: How will you know when it is accomplished? What will the outcome be?

How will you know when it is accomplished? What will the outcome be? Achievable: Is the goal too high or not high enough?

Is the goal too high or not high enough? Relevant: Can it realistically be done with the resources and people available?

Can it realistically be done with the resources and people available? Time-bound: What is a good deadline?

There are many good reasons to participate in CHWM. An unhealthy workplace has many negative impacts, such as increased absenteeism. A healthy workplace on the other hand has even more plentiful positive effects, such increased productivity and a better work culture.

To learn more about the four elements of a healthy workplace — healthy lifestyles, workplace culture and mental health, physical environment and corporate social responsibility — check out www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca. There are dozens of healthy workplace ideas, tools and resources available for free.