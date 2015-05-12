Realizing the Market Value of Leadership

Wise, long-term investors recognize that leadership matters. In research conducted by consulting firm, RBL Group, investors were found to allocate about 30% of their decision making on the quality of leadership. Quality of leadership predicts intangible value which, in turn, produces financial results. But too often assessments of leadership are haphazard and narrow. Investors may say “this leader is charismatic, has a vision, or treats people well” but there is little analysis behind what has become a “gut feel” approach to assessment among many investors.

In recent years investors have learned that defining the market value of a firm is based on much more than just earnings. For decades, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) have required financial reporting of earnings, cash flow, and profitability as generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Recently these financial outcomes have been found to predict about 50% of a firm’s market value. In addition, information about these financial results has become ubiquitous, or widely known and shared, which discounts it in giving unique investor insights. To gain more insights into a specific firm, investors have shown increased interest in intangibles like strategy, brand, R&D, talent, collaboration, innovation, risk, and information flow. These intangibles predict firm profitability. A next step for investors is to analyze the predictors and drivers of intangibles. Investors who are able to use a disciplined methodology for measuring the impact of leadership on intangible value creation will have a significant investment advantage.

Leadership assessments should go beyond isolated observations to more rigorous analytics. To move firm valuation discussions from financials to intangibles to leadership requires synthesizing massive studies and insights about leaders and leadership into a useable and simple leadership valuation solution.

Why assess leadership?

My forthcoming book, The Leadership Capital Index: Realizing the Market Value of Leadership, draws on a useful metaphor for how to include, conceive, and audit leadership in the assessment of firm value. A leadership capital index is like the financial confidence index put out by Moody or Standard & Poor, two of the largest global credit rating firms. It moves beyond casual and piecemeal observations of leaders to a more thorough assessment of leadership.

A leadership index differs from a leadership standard. Standards define what is expected. Indexes rate how well an activity performs. As an example, consider the Economist’s Big Mac index designed to assess the cost of living globally. This index measures the cost of a Big Mac in various countries in comparison to the average Big Mac price in the U.S. The index doesn’t try to state how much a Big Mac should cost. Instead, it is a crude but useful assessment of the cost of living around the world.

An index guides investors to make more informed choices. When rating agencies like Moody’s or S&P downgrade a company, it is not saying the company did or did not meet financial reporting requirements. It is offering an opinion about the firm’s ability to repay loans in the future. Likewise, a leadership capital index would inform investors about the readiness of the firm’s leadership to meet business challenges.

The new leadership capital index

Dozens of studies by consulting firms and experts who put substance behind the assessment of leadership were reviewed and analyzed. In general, these studies offered deep insights on one piece of an overall leadership puzzle. Some focused on personal leadership style, others on compensation or training practices, and still others on organization governance and design. Few attempted to prepare a comprehensive approach to leadership as a whole that could be accessed by investors.

The leadership ratings index we were finally able to develop involved two dimensions, or domains: individual and organizational. Individual refers to the personal qualities (competencies, traits, characteristics) of the key leaders in the organization. Organizational refers to the systems these leaders create to manage leadership throughout the organization and the application of systems to specific business conditions. Using these two domains, previous leadership and human capital work may be synthesized into a leadership capital index that investors can use to inform their valuation decisions.

The individual dimension

Five leadership factors define the individual domain of the leadership ratings index:

Personal proficiency: To what extent do leaders demonstrate the personal qualities to be an effective leader? Strategist: To what extent do leaders articulate a point of view about the future and accordingly adjust the firm’s strategic positioning? Executor: To what extent do leaders make things happen and deliver as promised? People manager: To what extent do leaders build competence, commitment, and contribution of their people today and tomorrow? Leadership differentiator: To what extent do leaders behave consistent with customer expectations?

The organizational dimension

Leadership capital not only includes personal or individual traits, but also investments made to build future leaders within the organization. For that to occur, leaders create cultures and invest in human resource practices (often called human capital) in five domains. These become the organizational dimension of the index:

Culture capability: To what extent do leaders create a customer focused cultural capability that is shared throughout the organization? Talent management: To what extent do leaders invest in practices that manage the flow of talent into, through and out of the organization? Performance accountability: To what extent do leaders create performance management practices (e.g., compensation) that reinforce the right behaviours? Information: To what extent do leaders manage information flow to gain information asymmetries? Work practices: To what extent do leaders establish organization and work practices that deal with the increasing pace of change in today’s business setting?

The leadership capital index is, therefore, comprised of the elements and indicators of the five individual leader factors plus five organizational domain factors.

This leadership capital index will have relevance for many stakeholders interested in firm valuation. Equity investors including venture capitalists, private equity, portfolio managers, and mutual/hedge fund managers, will have a more thorough and rigorous way to evaluate and realize a firm’s full market value. Debt holders will have more confidence in a firm’s ability to repay its debt. Credit rating agencies can offer a more refined assessment of the firm’s full value by including leadership in the assessment. Boards of directors will have a more thorough process for evaluating the quality of leadership within their organization. In addition, C-suite executives who have primary responsibility for firm value can include leadership as part of this discussion. Leadership development specialists charged with developing leaders can focus less on personal characteristics of leaders and more on how investors might view them.

Realizing the market value of leadership could also have a significant impact on many organization processes such as, risk management, governance, social responsibility, reputation and leadership development.

Transitioning from the narrow or “gut feel” assessment of leadership to an index that can start to predict the impact leaders have on intangible value creation changes the game of leadership assessment and development. It provides stakeholders with a clearer lens through which to see the impact of leadership in realizing full market value. It is now time for investors to use a leadership capital index.

The leadership ratings index has two dimensions:

Individual refers to the personal qualities (competencies, traits, characteristics) of the key leaders in the organization. Organizational refers to the systems these leaders create to manage leadership throughout the organization and the application of organization systems to specific business conditions.

Dave Ulrich is Rensis Likert Professor, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, and a partner and the co-founder of the RBL Group, a leadership development and human resource education consultancy, in Utah. His upcoming book, The Leadership Capital Index: Realizing the Market Value of Leadership, co-written with Allan Freed, will be released August 2015. @dave_ulrich