Summertime at Work
What’s the situation with health insurance benefits in Canada? David Willows, Vice-President of Strategic Market Solutions at Green Shield Canada, explains the growing gap between paramedical and medical benefits in companies. Seems we’re in a bit of a quandary as the Canadian population ages and disease becomes an increasing concern.
We’re also pleased to feature two new experts in this issue! Hugh Drouin and Dr. Marie-Hélène Budworth appear alongside favoured regulars Dr. Craig Dowden and Lisa Sansom. Isabel Rut covers Brother Canada for our Employer Profile. And it’s hard to find Canadian studies that link health benefits from wellness programs to lower health costs. Yet Michael Kennedy, Vice-President and National Lead for Health Strategies and Solutions at Aon, offers a relevant case study.
Corporate trainer Brady Wilson argues that we’re focusing altogether too much on engagement in the workplace. The real game-changer, he argues, is energy. Read his article to find out why energy is apparently the one true measure of a high-performing culture and how to cultivate it in your company.
Finally, we’re pleased to have an article from Louise Bradley, President of the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), on a promising new initiative called the National Standard for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace (the Standard). The Standard’s guidelines, tools and resources help organizations promote good psychological health and prevent psychological harm. Since being launched in 2013, it’s been downloaded more than 28,000 times and is being used across Canada in companies of all sizes.
There’s lots more to peruse, including the book reviews and case study.
Enjoy this issue.
13th July 2016
Gord Cowan
I enjoyed the Dave Willows article
5th August 2016
Your Workplace
Glad you enjoyed it Gord! Thank you for sharing your feedback, we always appreciate hearing from our readers. If you have anything else you would like to share with us, please feel free to email us, contactus [at] yourworkplace.ca, to be considered for our Reader Feedback page in the next issue.