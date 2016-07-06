Summertime at Work

It was a great time at the YW conference this year at the Toronto Botanical Garden: a summery event with sun, flowers and ducks serenely floating by in the water. There was a lot of material to digest, so for those of you who couldn’t make it, we’ve got a summary of the conference from Heather Pulman. For our cover story, Taylor Noakes writes about Dr. Ron Friedman, keynote speaker, on the art and science of engagement at work.

What’s the situation with health insurance benefits in Canada? David Willows, Vice-President of Strategic Market Solutions at Green Shield Canada, explains the growing gap between paramedical and medical benefits in companies. Seems we’re in a bit of a quandary as the Canadian population ages and disease becomes an increasing concern.

We’re also pleased to feature two new experts in this issue! Hugh Drouin and Dr. Marie-Hélène Budworth appear alongside favoured regulars Dr. Craig Dowden and Lisa Sansom. Isabel Rut covers Brother Canada for our Employer Profile. And it’s hard to find Canadian studies that link health benefits from wellness programs to lower health costs. Yet Michael Kennedy, Vice-President and National Lead for Health Strategies and Solutions at Aon, offers a relevant case study.

Corporate trainer Brady Wilson argues that we’re focusing altogether too much on engagement in the workplace. The real game-changer, he argues, is energy. Read his article to find out why energy is apparently the one true measure of a high-performing culture and how to cultivate it in your company.

Finally, we’re pleased to have an article from Louise Bradley, President of the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), on a promising new initiative called the National Standard for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace (the Standard). The Standard’s guidelines, tools and resources help organizations promote good psychological health and prevent psychological harm. Since being launched in 2013, it’s been downloaded more than 28,000 times and is being used across Canada in companies of all sizes.

There’s lots more to peruse, including the book reviews and case study.

Enjoy this issue.