The Future of Work

Managers want motivated, engaged, high performing employees. Yet it’s not always clear how to bring out the best in workers. Demographic shifts are spurring researchers and organizations to look for new ways of connecting with employees. 2016’s Imagine Your Workplace Conference addressed the massive changes in organizational culture that are unfolding in the workplace today. Demographic shifts, including an influx of millennials and exodus of boomers, as well as rapidly evolving technology, are causing us to look for new ways to understand and connect with workers and help them optimize their performance. Traditional performance management tools are outdated and organizations are now harnessing the powers of social media and big data to build relationships with employees.

SOCIAL SHIFTS

Social shifts are changing the face of human resources and workplace interaction, says Elizabeth Williams, Director of Brand and Communications at ADP Canada. Thanks to social media and the mass adoption of mobile devices and apps, employees now have the freedom to work from anywhere and collaborate with others across the globe. Williams states that we should embrace these changes and recognize how these tools are actually creating more engaged, collaborative, productive employees. She identifies three social shifts that organizations can benefit from:

MOOCS: Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are transforming workplaces for the better. MOOCs, such as those offered on Lynda.com and Coursera, allow large numbers of people to take educational courses at minimal or no cost. These courses are often accredited and delivered by recognized organizations and educational institutions, including universities and colleges. The widespread availability of MOOCs is changing the way businesses are training their staff, giving workers at small businesses access to the same instruction as those at larger organizations. Many larger companies are even creating their own MOOCs, allowing them to provide their employees with information most relevant to their organization and ensure that there is consistency in what they are taught. They can also save time and money by avoiding lost work time and the travel expenses related to more costly in-person training. Another characteristic is their emphasis on collaboration and connectivity. MOOCs provide a platform for students to interact with each other to discuss course material, organize study groups and collaborate on assignments. Making connections can provide an invaluable benefit. “When they’re leaving, they’re not just leaving with a certification and a bunch of new skills, they’re leaving with a much larger personal and professional network,” says Williams. With approximately 44% of companies in the U.S. and 29% in Canada currently using them, it’s clear that MOOCs have been embraced by employers as an effective training tool. SOCIAL MEDIA AT WORK: Social media and mobile apps are gaining popularity as work tools. Millennial employees who have grown up with social media are adept at using these platforms to collaborate with each other and be creative. And we’re not just talking about Twitter and LinkedIn. Employers are investing in social media platforms specifically designed for work, such as Workplace by Facebook, and some are even creating their own. Platforms such as Slack, Yammer and Chatter not only allow employees to engage and collaborate with each other, they allow organizations to solve problems quickly, identify skill and resource gaps, and oversee employees’ performance levels. NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN RECRUITING:

Companies are now harnessing the powers of big data to mine the internet for people that have the specific traits that they want. Algorithms can identify talented individuals who may not be actively seeking employment, but are showing signs online of being interested in pursuing new opportunities. Consider the application Gild, which mines the internet for people with specific skills and experiences, and then feeds that data back to recruiters. “We’re about to get a whole lot better at… finding the right candidates for our roles,” says Williams.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW SHIFT

Performance reviews have been a yearly tradition at workplaces everywhere. The review is intended to provide managers with a tool to assess employee performance and give employees helpful criticism so that they can transform their behaviours to achieve more success. But do performance reviews actually work?

Marie-Hélène Budworth, Associate Professor and Director of the School of Human Resource Management at York University, studies how workplace management and coaching techniques can improve and enhance employee performance. According to Budworth, traditional performance reviews improve performance in only one-third of employees, while another third actually experience a decrease, and the remaining third see no change at all.

These meetings can be anxiety provoking and uncomfortable for both managers and their employees. Furthermore, employees are often confused by how to implement changes in their behaviours after receiving feedback, rendering it ineffective or counter-productive.

Budworth introduced a new performance management technique — the feedforward interview. Feedforward is a different approach to coaching that “changes the direction of the information” from the past to the future, she says. “We still might need to reflect on past behaviour, but we also need to have conversations that are forward-looking and forward-thinking.” The feedforward interview focuses on recognizing and identifying employees’ strengths and achievements, then leveraging these effective behaviours into future success. It helps employees remember what they did right and gives them confidence, while allowing them to create strategies with their managers to produce more positive outcomes in the coming year. Rather than cramming feedback into one stress-inducing yearly event, the model utilizes continuous feedback throughout the year, so employees are aware of their progress prior to the interview. This can make for a more positive and productive discussion.

Feedforward provides a supportive work environment where employees feel psychologically safe and able to take risks, and helps establish a more open, positive relationship between manager and employee. Undoubtedly this is why they are fast replacing traditional performance reviews in progressive companies.

COMMUNICATION SHIFT

Many people are unhappy in their professional lives. They feel unfulfilled, lack clarity, have low confidence in their abilities, or feel their values are misaligned with those of their employer, according to Mark Franklin, a career development expert at CareerCycles. Managers can mitigate these feelings by communicating with them, not only about their short-term performance, but also their long-term career goals and how to realistically accomplish them. “Career conversations at work can really support a process of alignment of company and individual goals,” he says, resulting in increased job satisfaction.

Careers are often cyclical and rarely follow a linear path anymore. A career “keeps on expanding as it naturally goes through cycles of stability and change,” he says.

This is the case at Environics Communications. Founder Bruce MacLellan also believes it’s important to have an open relationship between managers and staff. He takes an approach that focuses on three factors when bringing new hires into the company.

VALUES: Being open about the company’s values (such as environmental and social responsibility) from the beginning helps both sides determine if a potential employee will be a good fit. TRANSPARENCY: “It’s just so important for younger people to feel like they’re connecting with the company’s leadership, that everything’s open and disclosed, and they can really be a part of the team and contribute to the decisions,” says MacLellan. TRAINING: Provide career development support, such as customized training plans, so employees have guidance when pursuing their career goals.

With the continuing influx of millennials into the workforce, things are likely to change even more. Millennials crave ongoing feedback and communication with leaders, says Lori Casselman, past Assistant Vice-President of Integrated Health Solutions at Sun Life Financial. “What we’re seeing in millennials is this desire to have access to individuals all across the organization at all levels.” She believes it is important for all employees, whether they are millennials or not, to be able to reach out and ask for those conversations. Sun Life Financial has even created a formal “coffee chat system” where employees can request conversations with leaders and learn from their experience and advice.

At a time when conversations about the workplace tend to focus on the negative, like low engagement or fear of technology, it would seem that things are in fact getting better. Technology is connecting us in positive ways. Communication between employees and managers is improving with better coaching and new tools, like the feedforward review. Finally, by addressing the needs of millennials, leaders are improving the working environment for all employees.

Heather Pullman is an Ottawa-based journalist.