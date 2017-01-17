The Mindful Approach to Leadership

How many times over the years have your heard that you have to know yourself before you can even begin to understand your purpose, capitalize on your talents and excel in life? It has even been said that knowing yourself makes for better interpersonal interactions. I know if I had a dollar for each time someone said this to me, or each time I heard it repeated to someone else, I would be some kind of a millionaire today.

You may be saying, “Well, we live in a day and age where people should know who they are.” But I have seen too many talk shows with psychologists trying to help people find and know themselves, and I know too many people who are still trying to find themselves and their purpose. If you stop for a minute and take stock of your life and those in your circle, you may just know someone who is still now aware of who they are.

Self-awareness and mindfulness

But how does one become self-aware? Speaker, trainer and leadership coach Wendy Woods contends that the gateway to self-awareness is in fact mindfulness. According to Woods, mindfulness, or “the mindful approach,” can go a long way towards creating healthier people, which in turn creates healthier workplaces.

I’m sure that now you are probably asking, “What really is this mindful approach?” According to good

therapy.org, mindfulness-based approaches are designed to deliberately focus one’s attention on the present experience in a way that is non-judgmental. It is a practice that requires people to intentionally direct focus away from states of mind that would otherwise occupy them, such as frightening or worrisome thoughts, and instead observe and accept the present situations and all they have to offer, regardless of whether that is good or bad.

So, in essence we are being called upon to stop, breathe, zone out distractions, and look at life for what it really is. To look at our situations as they really are and come to a point of acceptance. In doing this one can say that we are disconnecting from the things that hold us back so that we can connect with the things that create within us a sense of self-awareness and that propel us forward.

Speaking at the 2014 Your Workplace Conference, Woods outlined that being mindful also means being present without the need to make it good or bad, or right and wrong. “And in that space, being aware and being more attentive, you can actually create more opportunities for choice; choice in terms of responding versus reacting,” she said.

However, she was quick to point out that mindfulness is a journey, not a relaxation technique, and that no one arrives at a point where he or she can respond rationally and with a sense of awareness overnight. She reiterated that it hinges on seeing things as they are instead of as you want them to be. “Mindfulness is a state of being and it’s not doing, just being, and that being can actually fuel your doing,” she said. “It can allow you to re-focus and get re-energized.” She also notes that there are two ways to practice mindfulness: formal and informal.

Formal mindfulness

This branch of mindfulness looks at focusing inward through meditation and zoning in on what is important. Formal mindfulness trains the attention and awareness and helps people be more present. It is not about shutting out your thoughts, but rather is about disconnecting from the made-up realities and distractions and zeroing in on the rightful state of things. Woods said that mindfulness is a good way of training the brain. Science has shown that the part of the brain that deals with emotional intelligence increases in size when mindfulness is practised. She added that it also increases positive feelings, improves working memory and sustained attention and also reduces anxiety. Mindfulness also enhances feelings of empathy.

Informal Mindfulness

Woods went on to outline that informal mindfulness is the act of bringing one’s attention to everyday activities in a nonjudgmental way. These activities include the simple act of walking to your car or sitting down at your desk.

One way to bring intentional awareness to an everyday activity is through the morning coffee or tea ritual. “Slow it down a little bit,” she said. “When you take out the tea bag or coffee, actually smell those amazing aromas; when you pick-up your mug, feel the temperature of the mug, the texture of the mug. When you take that first sip notice how it feels, the temperature, and as it goes down your throat.” Woods noted that informal mindfulness is a way to mitigate distractions by using the senses to zone in more on everyday activities. She added that people can arrest wandering thoughts by noticing sounds around them, focusing on objects close by and looking at them with fresh eyes. This brings people back to present realities and activities.

Mindfulness at Work

Woods highlighted that the practice of mindfulness is great for leaders as they set the tone for the work environment. “As a leader your emotions run rampant through your group and team, so you want to be aware of what your emotions are and how they are going to impact other people,” she said. The term for this is emotional contagia. She asserted that being a leader means one has to learn to manage him or herself first and lead from the inside-out, which entails being more self-aware. “Self-awareness is the foundational piece to being emotionally intelligent. If you are not self-aware there is no way you are going to be emotionally aware,” Woods said.

When people can tune in to themselves, it is much easier for them to tune in to others. She noted that emotional intelligence leads to the creation of trust and engagement. It accounts for 80% of workplace success and 85% of leadership competencies. In addition, studies show that 92% of leaders who are self-aware create more positive, energized and high-performing environments.

Listening is another way for coworkers to practice mindfulness. The starting place to master this practice is to try listening actively to others without interrupting.

How can the mindfulness approach be incorporated into the workplace? Managers can implement a minute-long mindfulness meditation to kickstart staff, departmental or even town hall meetings. On an individual basis, each employee should practice a bit of mindfulness before starting his or her workday, a meeting or any conversation. Here’s a little trick: If you find your thoughts wandering, use the informal approach to get back on track.

With these tips, anyone can become more self-aware and bring their authentic self to the workplace. Let’s all have a mindful time.

Akay Hendricks is a freelance writer working from Toronto, Ontario.’