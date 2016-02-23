The Silent Treatment

Joe from marketing enters the office and rushes past the new guy to greet his buddies with a happy slap on the back. Shelly from accounting, with her dearth of sporting enthusiasm, doesn’t get invited to the fantasy hockey league. Mark finds Jake so intolerable that he outright ignores the guy. It all seems innocuous enough; these are the fabric of some seemingly unremarkable day-to-day office interactions. But while victims silently suffer this kind of ostracism, a physical and emotional toll builds.

For University of Ottawa professor Jane O’Reilly, these kind of behaviours need to be addressed to improve the lives and well-being of employees everywhere. “When my research was published, a number of strangers reached out to me to offer their own personal stories of experiencing workplace ostracism,” she tells me. “I knew that ostracism is painful, but their stories gave me a striking sense of just how painful it is to experience.”

O’Reilly recently co-published “The Impact of Ostracism on Well-Being in Organizations” in Unethical Work Behavior and Organizational Well-Being: A Handbook. Surprisingly enough, O’Reilly’s research shows that ostracism can be more harmful to an individual’s emotional and psychological well-being than bullying and sexual harassment. Can it really be? Are we better off being scolded than not acknowledged at all? I spoke with O’Reilly to chat about this issue that has important implications for employees, managers, the productivity of the workforce and (of course) the bottom line.

How do you define ostracism in the workplace?

Workplace ostracism is the experience of being ignored and avoided at work, and it captures even seemingly small acts that fail to acknowledge the presence of another. Whereas harassment is generally the experience of a negative event, like being berated by your boss, ostracism is the denial of a positive experience. When in some way our presence isn’t acknowledged, that is a painful experience. Sometimes we might ostracize our colleagues because we are avoiding conflict. We are actually trying to spare someone’s feelings.

Can you give me some examples?

There are lots: giving someone the silent treatment, ignoring a colleague’s greeting in the morning, forgetting to invite a colleague to coffee or lunch, avoiding eye contact, and intentionally leaving a colleague out of your social circle.

What is the greatest misconception about ostracism?

That ostracism is not that harmful. We tend to think that “simply” not being included at work is not really a big deal. What our research, and the research of others, has consistently shown is that all employees need to at least feel that others acknowledge and value their presence at work.

The reality is that people believe that being ostracized is less psychologically hurtful than experiencing harassment. In actuality the exact opposite is true. Ostracism is just as harmful or more harmful than harassment. Research in neuroscience has shown that experiencing ostracism creates a pattern in the brain that mimics the experience of physical pain. Humans are a naturally social species and we rely directly on others to feel a sense of connection and acceptance.

So what are some of the effects of ostracism for the person being ostracized?

Ostracism has a significant impact on employees’ psychological well-being and work-related attitudes.n The biggest impact of ostracism is on our need to belong. When this need is threatened it can lead to lower psychological well-being and self-esteem, greater anxiety, symptoms of depression and negative emotions.

What effect does ostracism have on productivity?

It has a negative impact on employee productivity — employees are less likely to go above and beyond when they complete work tasks and are less likely to help colleagues. Also, because ostracism can hinder employees’ psychological well-being, employees tend to get run-down and depleted and are at the risk of engaging in more counter-productive behaviours, like lashing out at their colleagues.

How can managers identify ostracism in the workplace?

Because ostracism is often invisible to everyone but the target, it’s best to take a pre-emptive approach. It’s usually more effective to create an inclusive workplace than to try to punish or reprimand ostracism. Managers need to let their employees know that seemingly minor acts of ignoring or avoidance can actually be really painful.

Ostracism needs to be specifically included in interpersonal training programs. Proper conflict management training can help so that employees don’t avoid others with whom they have a conflict.

What are some practical measures they can enact to resolve the problem?

Interpersonal training, enhancing employees’ ability to recognize ostracism and to avoid doing it is the best approach to addressing ostracism at work. Put effort into creating organizations where people treat each other with civility and respect.

Have you gained any new insights?

I think empirically showing that ostracism is more impactful than harassment is really important. We all can immediately recognize that harassment is a toxic experience, but we don’t always immediately recognize ostracism as painful. This is unfortunate because, one, it is painful and two, small acts of kindness can go a long way in helping people feel included.

People hold on to the pain associated with ostracism for years. It is not a comfortable experience to have to work with people who do not value your presence.

Stephane Faure is a freelance writer based in Montreal, Quebec.