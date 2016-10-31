This Holiday Season Will You Give Your Employees a Gift or a Bonus?

Creating a culture where your employees feel valued benefits your business with more employee engagement, commitment and better productivity. During the holiday season, employee recognition is a natural part of the workplace. How a leader meets those expectations can influence how employees feel about their company and team. At Christmas there are two ways companies can show how they value their employees: a gift and/or a holiday bonus.

There are fundamental differences in approach to the gift and the cash bonus, says Bea Bohm-Meyer, Founder of the Bohm-Meyer Group, who has assisted Canadian companies with corporate culture for 20 years. The motivation behind a gift is personal, while the impetus behind a company bonus is a blanket motivational strategy, Bohm-Meyer says.

“Every company has motivational platforms. One of the best is open, transparent communication, where all employees feel connected. That is a blanket motivational platform,” explains Bohm-Meyer. The holiday bonus reflects personal or corporate performance and it’s distributed to everyone.

In contrast, a gift is a signifier of understanding and personal insight. When a gift is done right, it deepens a personal sense of belonging. “Really, it is the small personal touches that make the biggest difference,” says Bohm-Meyer.

“I’ve seen companies do hand written, thoughtful Christmas cards. The employee gets a real sense that they are not a number and develops a sense of belonging to the company.” To make the card more effective, Bohm-Meyer suggests including why the employee is an important and valued part of the team.

If going the directly personal route is not an option, choose the holiday bonus. Cold, hard cash can warm the heart. “People like money,” remarks Bohm-Meyer. “When you have a mass strategy, it is fair to have a bonus campaign. It is the easiest thing to do and no one is offended by cash.”

Originally published in volume 14 issue 5 of Your Workplace magazine.