Three Women Cracking the Glass Ceiling

Women still have a ways to go in the workforce: in the U.S., they hold just 4.2% of CEO positions at Fortune 500 companies. But the times they are slowly a changin’. Below we feature some of women’s top advocates for change in the workplace:

“Once we get enough women into leadership, we can break stereotypes down. If you lead, you get to decide.”

“We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.”

“Until women are as ambitious as men, they’re not going to achieve as much as men.”

— Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer at Facebook and author of Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead

“It’s not just about pushing females forward. It’s about doing what’s truly good for everyone.”

“The women of Generation Y are emerging as an exciting cohort within a cohort. These young women are more likely than any other females in history to have grown up with a working mother as a role model.”

“The more you act like a leader, the more you learn to be one. And the more you will be seen as one. Like strengthening a muscle, it just takes practice.”

— Kirstine Stewart, VP Media at Twitter Canada and author of Our Turn



“I have experienced sexism in that I have been directed by male directors 17 times and only twice by women. Of the producers I’ve worked with 13 have been male and only one has been a woman.”

“Fighting for women’s rights has too often become synonymous with man-hating. If there is one thing I know for certain, it is that this has to stop.”

“We want to try to galvanize as many men and boys as possible to be advocates for change.”

— Emma Watson, Actress and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador

Originally published in volume 18 issue 2 of Your Workplace magazine.