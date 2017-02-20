Time’s Up for the Pay Gap

It’s a bit of an irritating situation when you’re a hard-working soul earning 79% of what men make, day in and day out, for the same work, according to 2014 data as reported the by the U.S. Census Bureau. Unfortunately, that’s the situation for women still struggling with the gender pay gap. And the financial repercussions? Women lose an average of over $10,000 in annual income compared to men. Just think of that luxurious end-of-year vacation in Bali!

It’s absurd that this fiscal tragedy is still happening with so little progress. There is only one answer we can responsibly advocate to remedy the situation: for women across the globe to refuse to marry and procreate until the salary numbers are put right. If sexist taskmasters don’t start paying equally, it’ll be the end of the human race as we know it. Problem solved!

But wait, unfairly compensated women… Don’t put an end to humanity like that just to make a point, albeit in a grumpy manner! The bounty of North American capitalism has provided a better passive-aggressive answer. A new clock informs irate underpaid women when to punch out for the day, according to calculations of how much the taller testosterone-laden sex earns for doing the same job. Women who work full time are, on average, paid 79% of their male coworker’s salaries. So, sound the clock alarm 79% of the way through the work day to remind everyone that after time women aren’t paid for the work they’re doing.

Consider this example: If you are a female software developer working from 9 am to 6 pm every day, this nifty little trinket gives you permission to head home at 3:20 pm as your male colleagues continue to bang out code for another few hours. The workday is even shorter for North American women who are also racial minorities. According to the clockmakers, a black woman takes off from the office at 1:48 pm, whereas a Hispanic woman is home free at 1:24 pm.

Set the alarm clock on high and enjoy the afternoon, ladies.

Originally published in volume 18 issue 4 of Your Workplace magazine.