Tips to Increase Employee Engagement

According to Gallup, only 13% of employees worldwide are engaged at work. Over 63% are “not engaged”, meaning they lack motivation and are less likely to invest discretionary effort in organizational goals and outcomes. And 24% are “actively disengaged”, indicating they are unhappy and unproductive at work and liable to spread negativity to coworkers. We asked four experts what they suggest to improve employee engagement:

SEAN FITZPATRICK, President and Founder, TalentMap

“Stay Interviews! They are a simple, fast, low-cost way to build employee engagement. They are a structured discussion between a manager and his or her employee, and they consist of three parts: 1) An introduction, 2) Questions on the reasons why an employee stays and engages, and 3) Questions on the reasons that might cause someone to disengage and leave. Questions include: Do you feel that you are currently doing ‘the best work of your life?’, ‘Can you list the factors that could contribute to ‘doing the best for your life?’ and ‘Think back to a time in the last 12 months when you have been slightly frustrated or anxious about your work?’ Share the factor(s) that most contributed to your frustration. Great questions for a valuable conversation.”

NEALE M. HARRISON, CEO and Founder of Talent Matters Inc.

“The #1 thing businesses can do to increase engagement is to hire leaders who understand and appreciate that employees choose to deploy their discretionary effort for leaders who support delivering against functional or organizational goals, versus this being an expectation in return for them receiving a bi-weekly pay cheque. Effective leaders/managers get that if they invest time and effort to get to know (i) what motivates their employees, (ii) what their career aspirations are, (iii) what leadership/management approach enables them to operate at their best, (iv) have a genuine interest in getting to know them on a professional and personal level, and (v) demonstrate a basic level of loyalty to them and “have their backs”. These employees will deliver a greater return on shareholder value.”

LISA KAY, President and Lead Consultant, Peak Performance Human Resources

“In order to increase employee engagement, companies need to understand what it is that truly motivates their employees and what their employees value. Depending on their demographics and/or individual needs/desires, this can vary vastly. Overall, employees want to be recognized for their hard work and there are many ways that an employer can demonstrate appreciation. Ideas can range from a simple ‘thank you’ from a manager to a more elaborate bonus or reward program. Other factors that may impact employee engagement include a supportive company culture, perceived opportunities for advancement and flexible work schedules, to name just a few.”

TODD MATHERS, Partner, Talent, Rewards & Performance, Aon Hewitt

“When it comes to engaging your employees, there are no silver bullets. High engagement organizations have a sustained commitment to delivering a high-quality employment experience and this is embedded in the organization’s culture. That said, what’s one thing employers can do to stimulate engagement? Employees are placing increasing value on workplace flexibility — the freedom to do their work where and when they want, at least some of the time, in order to achieve greater balance with their life outside of work. Obviously this does not work for all roles, or for some roles all of the time. But employers who are willing and able to be flexible with hours and location of the work in a way that still makes sense for the organization, can achieve an engagement win.”

Originally published in volume 18 issue 4 of Your Workplace magazine.