When Employee Engagement Goes Green

Employee engagement is a hot topic right now, but it’s small in comparison to environmental awareness initiatives. Organizations that integrate their programs to address these two all-important fields may have results that can surprise everyone. When the preservation of the environment connects with employees on a personal level, magic happens. This integrated approach can work on both a large scale — many banks and large financial services institutions have planted trees and conducted community clean ups as part of a team effort — and it works well with smaller businesses too.

Sustainable Kingston, an organization with a goal of encouraging businesses to make sustainable choices, has noticed a shift in how companies approach green initiatives. Following an informal survey of local organizations, this community-driven, non-profit based in Kingston had many cases in which the responsibility for green initiatives, due to its alignment with employee engagement initiatives, had shifted to HR. Programs focused on health and wellness include everything from sourcing local produce in a fruits and veggies challenge to offering commuter incentives for people who bicycle to work. Employee-driven efforts to reduce waste led to savings on paper, toner and electricity, and reduced environmental impact.

As the tactical driver of employee engagement programs, HR can easily coordinate the sustainability efforts of organizations. Consider the national Commuter Challenge, which wrapped up in June 2016. It asked organizations, usually through their HR team, to encourage employees to use public transit to get to work, which makes perfect sense for a wellness initiative. One measurement of success for the challenge: how many kilograms of carbon emissions were saved when people commuted in an active way.

In some cases, though, formal HR programs can feel contrived or unnatural. Is it possible for organizations to maintain a commitment to environmentally responsible business without structured green programs in place? Sometimes grassroots initiatives sprout and become a regular part of how they work.

One example is Startek, an international customer engagement and business process outsourcing company. The company has a strong commitment to building community and engaging employees. They don’t have a formal environmental program; however, they work to reduce printing and paper waste and the water produced by the air conditioning units on their building is recycled for their surrounding gardens.

Another example is Benefits by Design (BBD), a national group insurance company. The green committee was dissolved last year because it was duplicating efforts of other committees and made living green feel like work. Today, environmental initiatives are included in the work of wellness and social committees. For example, employees are taught how to container garden to reduce stress while promoting the benefit of producing one’s own vegetables to consume or share. Additionally, the company provides seed packs as giveaways at events to beautify and help bees.

Let it Grow

In this age of heightened environmental awareness, it’s inevitable that green initiatives have begun to intersect with employee engagement. Everywhere you look, people are engaging to become healthier and help the environment. Organizations are lobbying their municipalities for bike racks outside their building. Teams are running polls to see what lights they can turn off to reduce energy consumption. Making a difference doesn’t always have to be a big project. Setting the stage for both employee engagement and green initiatives to succeed doesn’t have to feel formal and painfully virtuous. We are talking environment after all, so letting things grow organically might be the solution that works for your company.

By: Julie Einarson