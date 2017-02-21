Work-Life Balance is Just as Hard for Dads

Over the past 40 years, there has been a steady increase in the number of women participating in the workforce in North America. In response to the demographic change, work-life balance has typically been viewed through a female lens. But Cameron Phillips, founder and president of Bettermen Solutions, firmly believes that companies must consider fathers in the work-life balance equation. Presently, most HR policies for parents speak to “mommy overload.” However, as revealed in the 2011 Family and Work Institute study, The New Male Mystique, in dual-income families more men than women are struggling to meet expectations both at home and in the workplace. Worklife conflict leaves men more susceptible to burnout. Moreover, when men are unable to pull their weight at home, their wives’ careers suffer. Phillips asserts that there will not be true equality in the workplace until we recognize that work-life balance issues affect both men and women.

A 2010 study by the Boston College Center for Work and Family, The New Dad: Exploring Fatherhood Within a Career Context, found that each of the 33 men interviewed would like flexibility after having a child but post-child expectations did not take into account their new status as a parent of a newborn. Phillips states that because men are viewed as workers first and fathers second, there exists tension between a father’s responsibilities to his family and the workplace, a spouse’s expectations and what he can deliver, and his own career aspirations and being an ideal parent. He continues, “Until we create a workplace where a man can take the daddy track without being stigmatized, the glass ceiling [for women] will never be smashed.”

Stigma exists even in companies with gender-neutral work-life balance policies. In response to that stigma, men often do not take advantage of existing policies because of the risk of being seen as not taking their careers seriously. In the home, a dad’s role now includes being a caregiver, involved parent and partner, and yet dads are still most valued by their ability to provide for their families. A 2011 Randstad study found that 60% of Canadian women versus 44% of Canadian men were accommodated when requesting part-time work arrangements. Surprisingly, 75% of employers surveyed were in favour of flexible work arrangements for both genders, a discrepancy only explained by the prevalence of traditional gender expectations.

Sweden provides a powerful example of how societal views of fatherhood can change. In a push for gender equality at work and at home, the Swedish government introduced parental leave in the 1970s and low-cost daycare in the 1980s with no significant change in traditional domestic structure. In 1995, it implemented a “daddy leave,” which gave fathers five or six weeks of leave on top of the nearly 12 months of leave that either parent could take; fathers who did not take this leave lost a month of subsidies for their family. Today 85% of Swedish men are taking paternity leave, with the expectation that this is what responsible fathers do. Moreover, the Swedish Department of Labour found that for each month of parental leave a father takes, a woman’s career earnings go up by 7%. Since 1995, Swedish divorce and separation rates have also decreased.

Bettermen Solutions has provided a platform for Phillips as a professional “Dadvocate” for the last five years. When he lost his dream job as a national radio show host at the CBC, he fell into a deep depression, overwhelmed by financial pressures that involved raising a small child and undertaking expensive house renovations. He believed he had failed his family. Bettermen was birthed out of what Phillips describes as his realization that “If I feel this way, surely other men feel this way and aren’t talking about it.” His mission now is to show companies a problem they were unaware of, one that is hurting the big picture of retention and recruitment, and offering solutions in light of two specific goals: The first is to foster an environment in which father involvement is the norm. And the second is to promote women’s career advancement by expecting fathers to be involved.

Among his company’s various projects, Phillips conducted a joint study with Vancity Savings Credit Union and Clearly Contacts on men and work-life balance in 2011. The study involved one-on-one interviews, an eight-member focus group and questionnaires with 34 working fathers and 47 working moms, with all participants ranging from ages 20 to 50. More often than not, participants’ responses illustrated an internalized view of males as breadwinners and a fear that putting family above work would send a negative message to employers. When asked, “What is your primary role as a parent?” and given options including being physically and emotionally present or teaching morals or values, 51% of men, and less than 1% of women, chose “to be a provider.”

In Phillips’ view, the next generation of fathers represents a sea change in which men long for greater work-life balance and involvement with their children, yet feel trapped by breadwinner expectations. Phillips urges companies to see that they need to acknowledge the changing needs of working fathers, particularly those from Generation Y, who seek to be more active in their children’s lives. Without recognizing the priorities of fathers, companies risk losing valuable employees, or fostering workplace resentment and disengagement, which will hurt the company’s bottom line over time.

Some action steps include: changing expectations of father’s roles in the workplace and at home; soliciting men’s opinions as working fathers through surveys or a working dad’s taskforce; understanding that men think and communicate differently; and reframing parent-friendly policies to better speak to them.

Phillips also points to father-friendly policies, such as top-ups and paternal leave, prenatal courses for expecting dads and onsite daycare. Daycare is not just a mommy issue. At Ritchie Bros., an international auction house for heavy duty construction equipment with a mostly male workforce, an onsite daycare boosted morale and views of fatherhood as it became the norm for workers to interact with their kids at the daycare.

Phillips highlights a consistent response from the men in his Vancity and Clearly Contacts study. The study participants were so eager to share their work-life balance struggles that they often went over their allotted interview or focus group time. When asked what propelled them to stay longer, they responded, “Because no one ever asks fathers about these things.” Phillips has one response to that reality: “From my perspective, it’s time that we do.”

By: Christelle Agboka