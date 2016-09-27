YW Profile: Dr. Carl Cederström on Wellness Programs

Carl Cederström is Assistant Professor in organisation theory at Stockholm Business School of Stockholm University. In 2015 he published The Wellness Syndrome (with André Spicer) and in 2012 published Dead Man Working (with Peter Fleming).

The Wellness Syndrome argues that the pressure to optimize our levels of wellness has begun to work against us and that wellness programs often fail to produce the intended results. In this interview Cederström discusses some of the issues that come up when a focus on wellness in the workplace gets out of hand.

Where did the idea for The Wellness Syndrome come from?

It actually came to me back when I was smoking. I remember sitting at a bus stop next to a dog on a leash and a woman came up to me and started shouting that it was deeply irresponsible to smoke next to a dog. I don’t know what the research says about smoking next to dogs [laughs] — but I sensed the guilt being internalized really quickly.

The second example is from a more personal point of view. That same year I was going to present a short paper in a session and it turned out to be some kind of self-help, New Age event. So we were all trapped in this room and forced to start this primal dance in which we were screaming and letting out our demons or whatever. I actually freaked out and locked myself in a toilet and didn’t come out for 30 minutes. I knew I should try and write about it, given my extraordinary emotional response. I think the starting point of the book is in some ways not just how health and happiness have become moral demands, but how our ideal of being healthy has been crossbred with self-help culture. So it’s not just about health, it is an ideal of wellness.

What would you say is the difference between health and wellness?

There is a great difference between health and wellness — health is about trying to avoid illness and using different methods to achieve that; wellness is about trying to achieve an illusory sense of perfect well-being. It feeds off an economy of desire, which is precisely what all self help things do. They are constructed so that you are bound to fail. It appeals to trying to make yourself better and to achieve goals that are by their very nature impossible.

So we are interested in wellness not as in, “We should be healthy and take care of our body”, but wellness as this ideal of trying to achieve illusory goals. And also as a way to make ourselves more productive and suitable for the current climate of an extremely competitive form of capitalism. So a lot of the book is about how wellness is being used to make us more productive, whether in the form of wellness programs in corporations, or as an abstract ideal in society.

Are these all issues that you discuss in the book?

Yes, we have one chapter in the book called “The Work Ethic to the Workout Ethic”. In corporations today, you have an almost obsessional focus on health. In Sweden, for example, there’s a prize that appoints the most “health-bringing” CEO of the country. So they have this annual award and gala. The result is we can see how corporate life is bringing these wellness gadgets and wellness equipment more and more into the corporate landscapes.

Of course today people talk about “Sitting is the new smoking”, so there’s the treadmill desk or even better, there’s the bicycle desk, which also has the added benefit of generating electricity to your computer. There are spinning meetings, where people sit on stationary bikes and have meetings. It’s not entirely strange that people are trying to work out thinking that this would be important for them in their career, because a lot of corporations have started to think of good employees as healthy employees.

Can you give any examples?

One example is Harriet Green, the CEO of Thomas Cook, the travel company. There’s an article with her in the Times and she explains that she sleeps four hours a night and starts with a gym session at 5 am, which finishes at 6:30 — and she does this six days a week. She thinks about her athletic activities as being seamlessly integrated into her ideal of leadership management. So during her time at Thomas Cook she worked on restructuring the company so it would become fitter, leaner and better — those were her exact words. Also the CFO of the company is a marathon runner. Another person among the top management was an ex-elite gymnast, another a triathlete.

So she was someone who exercised a lot and wanted other executives do the same. And if you want to talk about what kind of problems would come out of this, the list could be relatively long. For instance, there’s no evidence suggesting that only because you can run a marathon you’d be better when it comes to working. It’s an illusion that doing sports means you are a better executive or a better co-worker. Another problem is that this leads to discrimination of people who are not fit enough.

Another example is Björn Borg, an underwear company. They have a new CEO whose name is Henrik Bunge and he has made it mandatory to exercise every Friday. For a couple of hours everyone leaves the office and goes to the gym. In an interview he was describing how working out together and having this sense of struggle and physical pain would be a unifying force. He also described how he was planning to make an inventory of all of the employees to compare their real age with their physical age. He himself was probably in his late 40s and he hoped that his physical age would be 21 years old.

One clear problem is that this practice leads very easily into discrimination for people who don’t fit into this model. This same guy used to work at Adidas when they rebranded themselves as a running company, at which time he also made running [by employees] mandatory. He explained that people who did not want to participate in the running left Adidas voluntarily. Whether it was their choice or not is a more complicated question.

How do these trends compare between Sweden and North America? Is the practice of wellness programs in the workplace coming from somewhere specific?

It’s probably more extreme in the U.S. than it is in Sweden. One example is the Chicago Teacher’s Union. All the teachers were mandated to share their biometric data including their BMI — how much they were eating and sleeping and exercising. And, in the event they were not living up to the requirements, they were mandated to see a life coach or otherwise would have to pay a fine of $600.

Another example is companies going from banning smoking to banning smokers, which means that if you apply for a job, you have to take a urine test and from that test recruiters can tell if you have been smoking cigarettes within the last 30 days. So this is a way of making sure that employees have not been smoking.

Another main issue, I think, is to do with integrity and the ways in which people are now more than ever before required to share with their employer things that would not necessarily have much to do with their work. Things such as what they eat, how they exercise, how they sleep, etc. One other interesting example is a London-based hedge fund company called LG Partners. Their traders share all sorts of information with the employer using wearable technologies and sensors. And what you can do with this technology is you assemble all of this data and then create a profile so you can see how the trader’s behaviour would differ based on how they’ve slept and what they’ve been eating and drinking. So this is a way of trying to understand their patterns of behaviour while at work by analyzing what they do when they are not at work.

So this is an issue of integrity, but I think it’s also an issue of breaking down a barrier between work on the one hand and non-work on the other. With the availability of this data, employers could intervene and have an influence over what people are doing when they’re off work.

As far as the marketing and reception of these programs, how do most people react to wellness programs? What I’ve read has been generally quite positive.

Mmm, yes. There was an article called “Corporate Wellness Programs Lose Money” that came up recently in the Harvard Business Review claiming that the benefits of these wellness programs are very greatly exaggerated. There was another study we looked at that said that two-thirds of all employees who were mandated to participate in these programs didn’t want to. It suggests that a lot of people feel compelled to do it, even though they may not want to.

But I mean, in the U.S. for a long time, employers have a relatively large responsibility for employees’ health. I think that’s a trend that you see happening in a lot of other countries as well. In the U.K. for example, about a year ago they had a new General Director for the National Health Service who was announcing a new 5-year plan. At the top of that agenda was to make corporations take greater responsibility for employees. But what studies have shown is that the greater the responsibility that employers take on, the more they, in turn, outsource that responsibility to employees themselves. So basically the cost is pushed onto individuals.

Ultimately the problem is that in some cases if individuals are not healthy, they may face greater difficulties being employed by a corporation.

Thanks for meeting to chat, Carl.

Thank you.

Originally published in volume 18 issue 1 of Your Workplace magazine.