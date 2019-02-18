Cyber Security Risks for Workplaces Rising: Report

Consulting, benefits and retirement firm Aon says technology, while increasing business opportunities, is also creating increased cyber risk for workplaces. In its new 2019 Cyber Security Risk Report, Aon details the greatest cyber security threats and challenges organizations are currently facing.

“In 2018 we witnessed that a proactive approach to cyber preparation and planning paid off for the companies that invested in it, and in 2019, we anticipate the need for advanced planning will only further accelerate,” said J. Hogg, CEO of Cyber Solutions at Aon.

The report focuses on eight specific risk areas that companies may face in 2019: