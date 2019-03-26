SUBSCRIBE

Develop a Learning Culture

Creating a learning culture in your organization is good for the bottom line, according to new research by Bersin Associates, a research and advisory services firm in enterprise learning, talent management, and talent acquisition. Strong learning cultures—the collective practices that encourage and enable open sharing of information and all forms of employee development— are not dependent on budget and staff resources.

The research shows most companies do not capitalize on this potential advantage—and they should. These practices build trust, encourage reflection, demonstrate learning’s value, enable knowledge sharing, empower employees, and formalize learning as a process.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW staff
WRITTEN BY
YW Staff
YW Staff love to collaborate and contribute to the magazine. The editorial team at Your Workplace are always on the lookout for work-related trends and entertaining tidbits to share with our community.

The Age of Algorithms

March 8, 2019

Discover what the future holds for business leaders when it comes to algorithms, automation and artificial intelligence in the recruitment process.

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.