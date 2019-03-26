Develop a Learning Culture

Creating a learning culture in your organization is good for the bottom line, according to new research by Bersin & Associates, a research and advisory services firm in enterprise learning, talent management, and talent acquisition. Strong learning cultures—the collective practices that encourage and enable open sharing of information and all forms of employee development— are not dependent on budget and staff resources.

The research shows most companies do not capitalize on this potential advantage—and they should. These practices build trust, encourage reflection, demonstrate learning’s value, enable knowledge sharing, empower employees, and formalize learning as a process.