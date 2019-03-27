SUBSCRIBE

You’re Your Own Best Teacher

How do you become a leader? The formal process of leadership development is typically an initiative spearheaded by the human resources department. It involves having prospective or incumbent leaders participate in various learning activities designed to promote their development. The problem with this? It rarely works.

First, the learning in packaged training programs is usually generic, and not tailored to the needs of individual leaders. Second, training is scheduled for predesignated times, which are unlikely to correspond to the times leaders face pressing issues and need lessons to occur. Third, training is static and doesn’t adapt to the changing learning needs of leaders.

A viable solution to these shortcomings is for leaders to undertake their own development, treating real-time, on-the-job experiences — especially those that are difficult and threatening — as opportunities for continuous improvement.

head shot Jamie Gruman
WRITTEN BY
Jamie Gruman
Dr. Jamie Gruman is an Associate Professor of Organizational Behaviour. He has taught in the undergraduate program, MA Leadership Program, MBA program, and PhD program in Management at the University of Guelph. Dr. Gruman is the Founding Chair of the Canadian Positive Psychology Association. Dr. Gruman has consulted and delivered seminars for Fortune 500 corporations, public and not-for-profit agencies.

