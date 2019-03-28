Increasing Your Growth Mindset

“I have OCD — that’s not obsessive compulsive disorder. It’s organization compulsive disorder. I restructure every organization I walk in[to],” says David Ulrich, partner at the RBL Group in Provo, Utah. “I love to study organizations and I love to think about the workplace and how I’d make it better. And I look for ideas. What’s new? What’s fresh?”

Ulrich delivered the closing keynote address of the 2014 Your Workplace Conference, which took place in Toronto. His talk related the importance of the “growth mindset” to business success, on both the individual and corporate level. Ulrich asked conference attendees what they had learned throughout the conference. Responses included the importance of work-life integration as opposed to work-life balance, the value of good nutrition and “me time”, improving productivity and the need for mindfulness.

By asking for, and thoughtfully digesting, audience input, Ulrich demonstrated this concept. “The growth mindset means I’m constantly trying to learn. I’m trying to grow. I’m trying to get better,” he explained. This view, developed by psychologist Carol Dweck, suggests that the human brain is malleable and your ability to learn can grow. In contrast, a fixed mindset assumes that abilities such as intelligence, talent at work or skill with people are set in stone.

In her pioneering research in the field of motivation, Dweck found that IQ is not the biggest predictor of long-term success. Rather, grit, which she defined as “perseverance and passion for long-term goals”, is. “The kids who succeed the most are not the smartest,” elucidated Ulrich. “They have resilience. When they make a mistake, they run into it. The sense of resilience, the sense of growth, is what helps an employee be most successful.”

People should adopt the mindset that making mistakes or failing is okay, as long as you fix the mistake and learn from it. By running into, rather than running away from mistakes, you become stronger and more resilient, Ulrich suggested. Personal and professional success hinge on believing that “when things get really hard, I get more interested, engaged and hard-working” or that “when I struggle with a task, I break it down, try a new approach, or practice more”. This is the meaning of the growth mindset.

On the other hand, with a fixed mindset, when you run into difficulties, you get anxious and worry that you will embarrass yourself. Another example of a fixed mindset is “when I struggle with a task, I often conclude that I’m just not cut out for it,” explained Ulrich. Workplace leaders in particular can show by example that a commitment to learning — regardless of setbacks — leads to greater resilience and growth.

“What makes an organization successful?” Ulrich questioned. Answers ranged from the organization being profitable to it impacting the community or having predictable outcomes. While all of these factors are key, it is most important that the organization serves people who are both internal and external to the business. Internally, a successful organization “creates people wealth by helping [workers] be engaged, motivated, creating meaning for their lives.” It also serves the needs of people outside of the organization, such as customers and investors.

KEEPING A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

In today’s changing world, only companies that are flexible and growth-oriented will remain relevant. For example, NIKE could be developing a program that would allow you to take a picture of someone’s shoe, upload it to NIKE, which will then identify the make, and order it for delivery within 12 hours in just a few clicks, reported Ulrich. Meanwhile, Google has developed a driverless car that has gone over 700,000 miles (1,126,540 kilometres) accident-free; and Apple is venturing into mobile payments. “If we can’t change our company as fast as the marketplace changes, we lose,” explained Ulrich.

Moreover, companies can keep a competitive advantage in a time of rapid change by adding value to customers and doing so in a unique way that the competitor cannot easily copy. “Value is not what we do [in our organizations]. It’s what somebody gets from what we do,” Ulrich told the audience. Referencing New York Times bestselling author Marcus Buckingham, who advises people to build on their strengths, Ulrich stated that Buckingham is 50% right. “Build on your strengths that strengthen others.” Ulrich urged attendees to constantly consider whether they are doing work that creates value for others and to recognize that value is in the eye of the beholder.

Companies that add value will also be ahead of the curve. Ulrich suggests that while competitive advantage can be strategic, financial or related to technology and operations, the key piece distinguishing any successful company from the marketplace is the talent, leadership and culture within an organization. This is clear with the examples of successful businesses like WestJet and Apple. Both companies demonstrate that people power fuels success.

At WestJet, the product, price and airplane can be copied but the organization itself cannot. In Apple’s case, the company’s capacity to continually reinvent itself is also a result of the organization. Upon Steve Jobs’ return to Apple in 1997, he acknowledged that while having a vision was important, it was even more critical to have the right people behind him to implement his vision, and he sought Ulrich’s advice to make that happen.

Clearly, leaders must take charge in managing talent in a way that builds a positive work culture — one where people are not afraid to take risks, seek to learn and adapt and aim to always provide their best for customers. Furthermore, companies must take care to recruit employees who will contribute to an ever-evolving workplace. Leaders must always consider, if they are hiring people who have the cultural skills to do what is needed, Ulrich emphasized. While technical skills are important, leaders should hire for culture and train for technical.

In his research, Ulrich has found tangible evidence that employees’ passion for work — starting from the top — affects the company’s bottom line. “We have discovered that there’s an incredible correlation between the quality of leadership of a company and stock price, and that 30% of a company’s stock price can be attributed to the quality of leadership,” noted Ulrich.

So how can leaders help foster passion and a growth mindset in their workers? Ulrich offered the following suggestions:

Help people find their own identities and strengths by asking what is comfortable for them and what they are good at doing. Build on these strengths and bring them to work;

Assist people to find purpose in their work; and

Build a collegial work environment, supporting employees to find people they enjoy working with.

It may seem challenging to convince top management of the importance of investing in company talent. However, in the case of Walgreens, a drugstore chain with 10,000 stores across the U.S., Ulrich was able to successfully show the link between leadership training and a return on investment. It costs $5 million to open a Walgreens store. One HR team that Ulrich had worked with wanted $150,000 to do a leadership-training program for 200 new stores. Instead, Ulrich proposed to the senior executive that they open 199 stores and put $5 million into leadership training for the new stores.

He and the executive did the math: if 199 new stores had better leadership, then that would result in a 3% productivity increase per square foot in each store. Ulrich then recommended that $10 million be spent on leadership training — and they got it. The senior executive was convinced that the potential for increased productivity was worth the risk of investing more training dollars. Ulrich further made his case to this workplace leader by stating that while they were working with a smaller group of stores this time, with $10 million they could touch most of Walgreens’ 10,000 stores in the coming two years. “You never put training in business charts,” was the response from the Walgreens exec at the time. “Start to study and talk about the link between people power and company outcomes, and in time those concepts will gel,” noted Ulrich.

On a more personal level, Ulrich related an instance where he reached out to a colleague who had just experienced a devastating loss. While at the airport en route to Europe for a business trip, Ulrich got a phone call from Joe, a young man who had been hired by his company three months prior. Joe told Ulrich that one of his twin boys had just died. In response, Ulrich called the consulting company where Joe worked and asked that the company of 40 to 50 workers shut down for the day. He then requested that, for the next 24 hours, everyone try to get a hold of Joe and his wife to see what they could do. Joe later called Ulrich to express his gratitude that he would do such a thing for someone he did not know very well.

Joe had received many calls and offers of support. While it did not take away the pain, it showed him that the company cared. “And how much more likely would Joe be to stay at the company?” asked Ulrich. “I hope we’re building organizations where that can happen.”

One clear means of fostering both a passion for work and a growth mindset is creating a culture where employees feel cared for. Other simple means of building a growth mindset include: getting rid of your threats by removing boundaries to action; building on your values and persevering by constantly keeping your values and goals in mind; and getting close and attached to people by surrounding yourself with allies who encourage your growth.

Think beyond the status quo by asking how you can help your organization build a line of sight between the business results needed and the way people are treated, urged Ulrich. Continually reflect on the following questions:

What do I want? What matters most to me? Who do I serve? Are my skills helping someone else?, and How do I build? Am I creating a culture that will outlast me and my people? How do I sustain the future?

In the end, successful companies are those where the employees find meaning in what they do and bring their passions to the workplace, and those where they are taught to take risks and learn from their mistakes. “We have an opportunity in our organizations to create a line of sight between the meaning that employees feel [and] their passion for work. That helps a company compete. That helps a company win.”

