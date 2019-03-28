The Power of Mindful Leadership

Given the extreme demands that leaders face today, why would anyone want to lead? Leaders are under pressure to produce results and satisfy increasingly insistent customers. They face unparalleled rates of global, competitive and technological change. The boundaries between their personal and professional lives are blurred. Due to the transparency social media creates, they are under constant scrutiny, their private actions becoming public events. Even more disheartening is the fact that there is seldom enough time to celebrate success before the next problem emerges.

Yet, amazingly, many still aspire to lead because they believe that they can have a positive impact on the world through their leadership. So, what does it take to be an effective leader in today’s demanding, chaotic world? The tools of leadership are clear: set strategy, manage change, govern behaviour, engage employees and build teams. However, effective leadership is not just about tools, it’s about people.