Leading in Difficult Times

Today’s corporations are looking for a special kind of leadership — the kind that can inspire employees to do their best work, position the company well in a competitive environment and pursue that big picture while protecting the bottom line. Most importantly, corporations are looking for the kind of leadership that not only has savvy resilience during unpredictable, troubling times, but actually thrives in this environment. Here are two examples of leadership at its best when situations, arguably, have been at their worst:

Yvonne Camus

When Yvonne Camus, an executive at the Fitness Institute in Toronto, got the call to join a rookie team and participate in the 500-kilometre Eco-Challenge (described as the “world’s toughest race”) in 2000, she jumped at the chance. After all, she had been active all of her life and was ready for a new adventure. This one involved running, cycling, paddling and otherwise navigating (the host country and Burnett selected additional unique sporting challenges) the terrain of one of the most remote regions on earth — Borneo, the largest island of Asia.