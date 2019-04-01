Acceptable Workplace Humour

Confused is how many people feel when it comes to the whole idea of political correctness and workplace humour. Some resent having to watch every word that comes out of their mouth, while others now feel safer knowing their vulnerabilities won’t be targeted for ridicule. The bottom line is that political correctness has brought a whole new perspective to what is and isn’t acceptable humour. And that’s not necessarily a good or bad thing, it’s just a reality to which people have to adjust.

In order to bring some clarity to this complicated and emotionally charged topic, it helps to put aside the issue of what is or isn’t politically correct and look at the functionality of our humour. In other words, what healthy workplace humour is supposed to accomplish, and whether or not the way we use our humour accomplishes those purposes.