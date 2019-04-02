SUBSCRIBE

Embrace the Difference

If you work in an office of more than 10 people, then chances are good that one of your co-workers may have a disability. According to Human Resources and Social Development Canada, over 9% of the population in Canada between 25 and 54 have disabilities. The three most frequently reported types of disability are those related to pain, mobility and agility. You may not even know they are disabled because some disabilities are “invisible” and relate to psychological, learning and memory disabilities. If there are no people with disabilities in your workplace, it may be because there are barriers. These barriers may not be apparent, but they may be very real to someone who can’t perform the work required of them.

WRITTEN BY
Mike Martin

