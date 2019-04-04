Why Successful Companies Embrace Diversity

Diversity has become the latest catch phrase as more and more Canadian employers look to new immigrants to fill job vacancies. Companies are making efforts to embrace diversity, helping employees with different ethnic and cultural backgrounds integrate into their new workplace. But which strategies are working? What else can employers do in their quest to hire and retain the best candidates?

New Canadians are also New Hires

New Canadians don’t want to be treated any differently than other newly hired employees, says Sohail Khan. Khan is the project manager for Skills International, a Canadian web-based employment service for employers looking to hire internationally trained individuals. When he speaks to visible minorities in the workplace, the message Khan often hears is, “We are much better at integrating than you give us credit for!”