When you think of benefits, you normally think of pay and perks that are of direct value to the employee. But what about benefits that help someone else? What do these look like? How do these make a difference to employees? And what value do they provide to organizations that offer these types of benefits?

We live in an era where corporate responsibility is an increasingly accepted and embraced business model. Corporate support for employee volunteerism and for charities that are important to employees is a creative approach for progressive companies.

The community benefits from these initiatives are obvious — they receive increased support from much needed volunteers and fundraising. But what about employees? How do they benefit? And does the cost to an organization pay off in the long run with more loyal and engaged employees, stronger teams and an improved corporate reputation? Let’s take a look!