How to Convince the Brass to Let You Work Abroad

Picture yourself working somewhere you’ve always wanted to live. Maybe it’s somewhere hot and ocean-adjacent — Melbourne or Rio de Janeiro — or a bustling metropolis like Tokyo or New York, or a European capital brimming with old-world charm and sophistication. If this seems like a pie-in-the-sky fantasy with little real-world value, think again. In today’s increasingly global workplace, global mobility programs are becoming more commonplace for the practical benefits they provide.

Kelly Dennis, now director of marketing for the Asmir Begovic Foundation, knows this first-hand from her past experience working at global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY). EY offers both short- and long-term mobility programs to employees once they’ve been with the firm for at least two years. After working at the firm for two years, Dennis told her manager she was interested in transferring abroad as part of her next development steps with the company.