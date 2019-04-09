If Change Is the Only Constant, Why Are We So Bad at It?

If you want to create change in your organization, you have to get your message out. Imagine yourself standing on a podium with a microphone and shouting out with all you’ve got in you. Whether it’s a change in culture, structure or product development, you need to let people know what is going on, because, if you don’t communicate regularly and consistently with everyone who has a vested interest, you might just end up with a mutiny on your hands. If you’ve been through a major office shake-up, you’ll already know this — no one really likes change. Humans are creatures of habit and take solace in routine and the familiar. But businesses need to adapt to survive, and that means forcing your workers to adapt too.

At the Imagine Your Workplace Conference, which took place in Toronto June 7, 2018, several business professionals discussed their experiences, instituting change in their workplaces, outlining their successes, failures, and the lessons they learned.

We took a deeper dive with two of the speakers to bring you a better understanding of what works when it comes to change management.