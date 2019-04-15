HR Managers Will Look Beyond Your Resume

HR managers seem to have spotted a problem with resumes. A survey from Robert Half states that 45% of resumes HR managers receive, on average, are from candidates who don’t meet job requirements.

The good news for workers is that 86% of HR managers reported their company is open to hiring an employee whose skills can be developed through training. In fact, 58% of employees have been offered a job when they didn’t match the exact qualifications.

“Companies that approach hiring requirements with some flexibility open themselves up to a broader pool of talented candidates who otherwise may have been overlooked,” said Greg Scileppi, president of International Staffing Operations at Robert Half. “While core competencies remain important, identify applicants who are agile learners eager to expand their skillset, and who take a proactive approach to professional improvement ― they will likely be more motivated to find new ways to adapt and innovate within the role, and provide greater value and commitment to the business in the long-term.”

When asked how open HR managers are to hiring and training people who don’t meet skill requirements, 18% said they were very open and 68% said they were somewhat open. On the other side of the coin, when asked if they would still apply for a job if they didn’t meet all qualifications, 76% of workers said they would. Also, 68% of employees say they have landed a position when they were underqualified.

The survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 300 HR managers at Canadian companies with 20 or more employees and more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in Canada.