So Your CEO Is a Millennial …

Imagine being a mature worker having to work for a younger millennial CEO. It may feel odd, but it is becoming more common, as workplace dynamics and demographics change and as the high-tech industry continues to grow.

Not everyone is comfortable working for someone younger than they are, especially as the CEO. As if that’s not tricky enough, younger workers are faced with hiring and managing older executives who have a lot of experience and different methods (or sensibilities) in the way they do things. Christian Lang, the CEO of Tradeshift, a digital payment systems company, is quoted as saying it’s important for younger managers not to be intimidated. “Stick to your values and what you want to build. You are the keeper of the vision. Your executives’ job is to help define the path. What keeps a start-up afloat is everyone believing in it. That’s the job of the founder.”

Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder of HackerRank, a company that helps recruiters standardize technical recruiting, says that the following tips helped him as a 24-year-old CEO: