Wanted: “Human Skills”

Did we really need a study to tell us that being human is one of the main advantages people have over machines? Apparently, yes.

A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) research paper published in March of 2018, “Humans Wanted — How Canadian Youth Can Thrive in the Age of Disruption,” reveals that 50% of Canadian jobs will be transformed by automation in the next 10 years. This technological revolution won’t just affect the four million Canadian youth who will enter the workforce over the next decade but all Canadians.

Contrary to popular belief, the paper indicates that while we will certainly need more tech skills in the future, what we will really need is more “human skills.” Based on a year-long research project, it calls for a national review of post-secondary programs to ensure they place more of a focus on human skills like social perceptiveness and critical thinking.