We Don’t Think You Should Wear Pyjamas to Work

For those days when you feel like you can’t get out of bed in the morning, Sleeper is making it easier for you to wear your pyjamas to work. Founded in the Ukraine by Asya Veretsa and Kate Zubarieva, the luxury fashion start-up wants people to embrace daytime PJ-wearing.

“There have always been people who wear pyjamas all day,” Veretsa told Fast Company in February 2018. “They always seem like such happy people. Why shouldn’t everybody wear clothes they feel comfortable and happy in?”

A nice sentiment for sure, but though it’s true that there have probably always been people who wore pyjamas all day, those people were generally not employed. While the look has been embraced by celebrities and fashion magazines, outfits like Sleeper’s $200 silk slip paired with a blazer and heels is not one we think we could pull off at the office. (FYI: they also make fancy pyjamas and robes for men — think the late Hugh Hefner.)