Employees at Branson’s Virgin Group can take unlimited vacation whenever they want, provided they work at one of the main offices in New York, London, Geneva or Sydney. For now, the new policy will apply to roughly 160 employees.

“Take a holiday whenever you want. We’re not going to keep a check on how much holiday you take,” says Branson.

Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson recently explained why he gives salaried workers at his company unlimited vacation days. “It is left to the employee to decide if and when he or she feels like taking a few hours, a day, a week or a month off, the assumption being that they are only going to do it when they feel 100% comfortable… that their absence will not in any way damage the business — or, for that matter, their careers!” Branson wrote in an excerpt from his new book, The Virgin Way, published on Virgin’s blog.