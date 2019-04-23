SUBSCRIBE

People First

From Dilbert’s incompetent, unethical Pointy-Haired Boss to The Devil Wears Prada’s cold, condescending editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, the bad boss archetype is ubiquitous. While bad bosses in popular culture are entertaining, in real life they break havoc — with disengaged employees, low morale, low productivity and high turnover. In fact, a recent Gallup poll found that the number one reason people leave companies is an uninspiring, ineffective leader. Gallup concluded that people leave managers, not companies.

The responsibility for creating a positive, productive work environment rests with the boss. However, even leaders with the best intentions can falter. After all, different personalities do not always mesh, and it’s difficult — if not impossible — to avoid conflict altogether when working side-by-side for eight or more hours a day. However, many boss-employee tensions can be alleviated by recognizing that people are an organization’s greatest asset which can be best managed by becoming a servant leader.

Servant leadership is a people-first approach that runs counter to most dominant management styles. According to Kent Keith, CEO of the Greenleaf Center for Servant Leadership, “Servant leaders focus on identifying and meeting the needs of others rather than trying to acquire power, wealth, and fame for themselves.”

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Christelle Agboka 2012
WRITTEN BY
Christelle Agboka
Christelle Agboka is a freelance writer living in Toronto.
sleeping at work

Sleeping on the Job? Go Right Ahead

April 17, 2019

The business world is changing. Workplace demands and employer expectations are increasing, resulting in people worldwide working more and sleeping less. It’s not unusual to

human skills

Wanted: “Human Skills”

April 16, 2019

Did we really need a study to tell us that being human is one of the main advantages people have over machines? Apparently, yes. A

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.