SUBSCRIBE

Are You on the Right Path?

Twice in the last few years, I have been privileged to give commencement talks. Both times were intimidating, because I am not famous (like Oprah), I don’t have an inspiring life story (like an Olympic athlete) and I have not created an industry or business (like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates). So, what do I know that might help graduates prepare for their future?

I have coached thousands of people, from C-suite executives to aspiring leaders to young people new to the workforce. I have listened, empathized and counselled on how they can improve their personal and professional lives. In the spirit of simplicity, I have relied on four questions to help those I coach. These simple questions are not necessarily new, but by pondering them they might help you self-coach.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Head shot of Dave Ulrich
WRITTEN BY
Dr. Dave Ulrich
David (Dave) O. Ulrich, PhD, is Rensis Likert Collegiate Professor of Business Administration and Director, Human Resource Executive Program, University of Michigan. He is also a Partner in the RBL Group.
good apples work culture

Creating Good Barrels for Good Apples

April 24, 2019

When it comes to creating a positive organizational culture, most leaders would likely say they want a workplace that is energizing, ethical, collaborative and fun.

people first leadership

People First

April 23, 2019

From Dilbert’s incompetent, unethical Pointy-Haired Boss to The Devil Wears Prada’s cold, condescending editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, the bad boss archetype is ubiquitous. While bad bosses

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.