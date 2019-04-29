Are You on the Right Path?

Twice in the last few years, I have been privileged to give commencement talks. Both times were intimidating, because I am not famous (like Oprah), I don’t have an inspiring life story (like an Olympic athlete) and I have not created an industry or business (like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates). So, what do I know that might help graduates prepare for their future?

I have coached thousands of people, from C-suite executives to aspiring leaders to young people new to the workforce. I have listened, empathized and counselled on how they can improve their personal and professional lives. In the spirit of simplicity, I have relied on four questions to help those I coach. These simple questions are not necessarily new, but by pondering them they might help you self-coach.