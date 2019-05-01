How to Improve the ROI of Corporate Training

The money spent on corporate training was over $70 billion in 2014, and do you think that companies got a reasonable return on investment? No. That’s why Harvard Business School Professor Michael Beer calls it the “the great training robbery.”

Beer explains that it’s easy to understand why the ROI is low. Most training is an “event” taking place during a set amount of time, typically in isolation from the usual workplace. Employees go away and engage with a facilitator who offers great ideas. However, when those employees return to work — that afternoon, the next day, the next week — there is no reinforcement of their learning. It was simply an “event” that took place. There is no encouragement to try to implement the new ideas learned. There is no support structure to help employees embed the new information into their work, especially if the training was on soft skills such as teamwork or leadership development.

What can we do to save us from this learning pit? The answer lies in the brain.