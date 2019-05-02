SUBSCRIBE

Integrating Mental Health into Your Wellness Program

More days of work loss and work impairment are caused by mental illness than any other chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and arthritis. If employers have the opportunity to significantly increase productivity while reducing costs by investing in their employees, would they turn a blind eye? Not a chance — at least not the smart ones.

Today’s organizations have become increasingly aware of the importance of mental health services as part of their overall wellness programs. The new imperative for employers is finding ways to formalize and integrate a mental health component within their existing wellness programs.

The Royal Canadian Mint (the Mint) stands apart as one of the first Crown corporations to integrate mental health resources as part of its workplace wellness program. Through a staged approach, and leveraging the latest in digital resources, it continues to evolve its mental health services to meet changing technology and workers’ needs.

