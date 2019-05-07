SUBSCRIBE

Getting Anxious About Anxiety

There’s an old joke about anxiety and public speaking. It goes something like this: Public speaking outranks death as the No. 1 anxiety among people, meaning most people would prefer receiving a eulogy than delivering one.

And while we can laugh about it sometimes, that anxiousness is very real and carries over into Canadian society and the workplace. In fact, a new survey from Yahoo Canada and Abacus Data, a polling and public opinion research firm, shows that over 41% of Canadians identify themselves as struggling with anxiety and 30% say they have been formally diagnosed with anxiety.

Unfortunately, attitudes are not changing to reflect the realities of the problem. The survey goes on to say, for example, that more than half (54%) of the population would not change how they interact with a co-worker who has been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. In addition:

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW staff
WRITTEN BY
YW Staff
YW Staff love to collaborate and contribute to the magazine. The editorial team at Your Workplace are always on the lookout for work-related trends and entertaining tidbits to share with our community.

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.