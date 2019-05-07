Getting Anxious About Anxiety

There’s an old joke about anxiety and public speaking. It goes something like this: Public speaking outranks death as the No. 1 anxiety among people, meaning most people would prefer receiving a eulogy than delivering one.

And while we can laugh about it sometimes, that anxiousness is very real and carries over into Canadian society and the workplace. In fact, a new survey from Yahoo Canada and Abacus Data, a polling and public opinion research firm, shows that over 41% of Canadians identify themselves as struggling with anxiety and 30% say they have been formally diagnosed with anxiety.

Unfortunately, attitudes are not changing to reflect the realities of the problem. The survey goes on to say, for example, that more than half (54%) of the population would not change how they interact with a co-worker who has been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. In addition: