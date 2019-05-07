SUBSCRIBE

Moving Toward a Perfect World

Here’s a question: where do you spend most of your waking hours? Chances are, like most Canadians, your answer is “at work.” Now, how safe are you at work? What about those working with you, or for you?

Your thoughts probably just turned to physical safety, but more and more employees and employers are starting to raise the question of psychological safety. In today’s knowledge-based economy, it’s become more relevant than ever.

In a perfect world — especially given how much time we spend on the job — Canada’s workplaces would enhance the mental wellness of employees and promote the prevention of mental illness. However, the sad reality is that far too many workplaces exacerbate existing mental health problems or contribute to their onset.

The associated costs to Canada’s economy are staggering. Workplace losses due to mental illness are pegged at $20 billion a year. The personal toll borne by employees and shouldered by their colleagues is incalculable.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Louise Bradley headshot
WRITTEN BY
Louise Bradley
Louise Bradley is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC). She was also given the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for her outstanding contributions to Canadian mental health.

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.