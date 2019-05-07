Moving Toward a Perfect World

Here’s a question: where do you spend most of your waking hours? Chances are, like most Canadians, your answer is “at work.” Now, how safe are you at work? What about those working with you, or for you?



Your thoughts probably just turned to physical safety, but more and more employees and employers are starting to raise the question of psychological safety. In today’s knowledge-based economy, it’s become more relevant than ever.

In a perfect world — especially given how much time we spend on the job — Canada’s workplaces would enhance the mental wellness of employees and promote the prevention of mental illness. However, the sad reality is that far too many workplaces exacerbate existing mental health problems or contribute to their onset.

The associated costs to Canada’s economy are staggering. Workplace losses due to mental illness are pegged at $20 billion a year. The personal toll borne by employees and shouldered by their colleagues is incalculable.